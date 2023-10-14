Anderson Julio Gives RSL Huge First Half Goal Against LA Galaxy

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake seized momentum late in the first half, refusing to go into the break trailing by two when Anderson Julio found the back of the net.

Real Salt Lake faces the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in the penultimate match of the 2023 regular season.

Anderson Julio pulls one back before the break and cuts the lead in half, goal for #RSL ! @kslsports | @realsaltlake pic.twitter.com/ToslQEsJTz — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) October 15, 2023

Two early LA goals and opportunities for others had RSL reeling late in the half, just trying to hang on. In the Claret & Cobalt’s final chance of the half, Julio took a pass from Nelson Palacio and beat Novak Micovic to cut the Galaxy lead in half. It was the fifth goal of the year for Julio.

MacMath made four saves in the opening 45 minutes. RSL was credited with 10 shot attempts but only two on frame.

Dejan Joveljic and Douglas Costa scored to give LA a 2-1 halftime lead.

Real Salt Lake Looks For Redemption Against LA Galaxy

RSL and LA last played on May 31 in Utah. The Galaxy walked out with a 3-2 win.

Real Salt Lake led 2-1 with 20 minutes left. LA scored two goals in three minutes to take the lead and eventually the win.

RSL currently holds the 6-seed in the West with a record of 13-12-7.

The Galaxy have already been eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 8-13-11.

In the 57 meetings between RSL and the Galaxy all-time, Real has won 20 games and forced 13 draws.

“The desire from the guys on the field really pumped up the fans and the fans pumped up the players.” pic.twitter.com/outNj77qea — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 11, 2023

Real Salt Lake trails the 3-seed Seattle Sounders by four points.

RSL will go to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday to conclude the season against the Colorado Rapids.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

