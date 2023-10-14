Diego Luna Brings Real Salt Lake Even With LA Galaxy

SANDY, Utah – Diego Luna took advantage of Real Salt Lake’s limited second half chances, taking a rebound and besting the Galaxy keeper to even the score at two.

Real Salt Lake faces the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in the penultimate match of the 2023 regular season.

Diego Luna’s hard work pays off and ties the match 2-2 for @realsaltlake in LA – massive goal.#RSL | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/8Q94AawulH — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) October 15, 2023

In the 76th minute, Luna took a rebound off of Anderson Julio and found the netting as Real Salt Lake continues to fight for playoff positioning.

RSL has answered two early Galaxy goals with Julio’s fifth goal of the year and Luna’s fourth.

Real Salt Lake Looks For Redemption Against LA Galaxy

RSL and LA last played on May 31 in Utah. The Galaxy walked out with a 3-2 win.

Real Salt Lake led 2-1 with 20 minutes left. LA scored two goals in three minutes to take the lead and eventually the win.

RSL currently holds the 6-seed in the West with a record of 13-12-7.

The Galaxy have already been eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 8-13-11.

In the 57 meetings between RSL and the Galaxy all-time, Real has won 20 games and forced 13 draws.

“The desire from the guys on the field really pumped up the fans and the fans pumped up the players.” pic.twitter.com/outNj77qea — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 11, 2023

Real Salt Lake trails the 3-seed Seattle Sounders by four points.

RSL will go to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday to conclude the season against the Colorado Rapids.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

