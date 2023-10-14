On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rookies Help Jazz Outlast Portland In Preseason Home Opener

Oct 14, 2023, 10:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz survived a fourth quarter comeback from the Portland Trail Blazers, winning their preseason home opener 138-133.

Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 25 minutes, while John Collins added 15 points.

All 14 Jazz players who saw the floor scored.

Rookies Help Jazz Outlast Blazers

Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks both played the entire fourth quarter, combining for 18 of the Jazz’s 27 points while shooting 3-7 from the floor, and 10-10 from the free-throw line.

Both rookies made obvious mistakes, turning the ball over five times in the final period and hunting shots early in the clock.

However, both players made winning plans after Portland trimmed the Jazz lead to just one in the final 90 seconds of the game.

After Portland missed what would be a go-ahead basket, Hendricks grabbed the rebound on one end, and extended the Jazz’s lead to four with a late clock three.

George then iced the game with a pair of free throws with 31 seconds left to play.

“I’m definitely getting real comfortable,” George said of playing his third game with the Jazz. “I’m starting to figure out where my shots are about to come from and I think I’m making the right reads.”

Through three preseason games, it seems clear that George will have a spot in the Jazz main rotation to open the regular season, while Hendricks isn’t ready for consistent minutes.

Though Hendricks could hang around with the main roster looking for late-game minutes in blowout situations, he’d likely be better served spending time in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars where he can learn the nuances of the NBA game without having to wait through 45 minutes of game-time in hopes of seeing the floor.

“The transition to the NBA is not easy,” Coach Will Hardy said. “I think we all at times just assume that because they are really good players or they were picked where they were picked that they’ll just sort of hit the ground running and everything’s gonna be great, and it just not that simple.”

Ochai Agbaji, another lottery pick on the Jazz’s roster spent most of the first half of last season in the G League, and came back to the team with a much-improved understanding of how to use his shooting and athleticism in the NBA.

Hendricks, whose best skills coincidentally are also his shooting and athleticism could benefit from a similar opportunity.

John Collins Flashing Passing Ability

Without a willing passer like Kelly Olynyk in the starting lineup, Markkanen, Collins, and Walker Kessler are going to improve their assist numbers in order for the Jazz offense to function as designed.

Despite coming off the bench and playing only 15 minutes, Olynyk recorded four assists, matching the total from the Jazz starting frontcourt in a combined 68 minutes on the floor.

With a newfound need for passing in the frontcourt, the Jazz have drawn up plays for Collins to throw alley-oop passes to his teammates early in the preseason, drawing the praise of his head coach.

“He’s shown a real knack for that pass, it’s not an easy pass to throw,” Hardy said. “I don’t know if it’s because John is so good at catching lobs he knows how you’re supposed to throw it.”

It’s a pass Collins said he’s thrown before but is happy to show off in Utah.

“You’re going to see a lot more layers to my game that you wouldn’t necessarily have expected,” Collins said, “and I’m locked in on continuing to prove that I can contribute in any way I can.”

Utah Jazz’s Next Broadcast

The Jazz will face the New Zealand Breakers on Monday at 7 pm MST at the Delta Center. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna’s 76th Minute Equalizer Gives Real Salt Lake Road Point

Diego Luna helped Real Salt Lake overcome a limited lineup and escape Los Angeles with a point as they battle for MLS playoff positioning.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Brings Real Salt Lake Even With LA Galaxy

Diego Luna took advantage of RSL's limited second half chances, taking a rebound and besting the Galaxy keeper to even the score at two.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Gives RSL Huge First Half Goal Against LA Galaxy

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake seized momentum late in the first half, refusing to go into the break trailing by two when Anderson Julio found the back of the net. Real Salt Lake faces the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in the penultimate match of the 2023 regular season. RELATED: Real Salt Lake […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Drops Close Contest At Home To UC Davis

The Weber State football team fell at home in a close contest against a Big Sky Conference foe in the UC Davis Aggies.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sexton Finds John Collins For Half Court Alley-Oop

John Collins is having his best game of the preseason for the Utah Jazz, highlighted by a high-flying alley-oop dunk.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latter-day Saints Missionaries Showed Up To Support BYU At TCU

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supported BYU football in Ft. Worth.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Rookies Help Jazz Outlast Portland In Preseason Home Opener