LOCAL NEWS

Officials search for Eagle Mountain man after choking, threatening to kill his girlfriend

Oct 15, 2023, 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Officials say they're searching for an Eagle Mountain man, Gio Cruz, after his girlfriend made an emergency call saying he choked and threatened to kill her. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday that they’re searching for a 44-year-old man from Eagle Mountain after he choked his girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

Yosvany-Armondo Cruz-Lopez, or known as Gio Cruz, was at work as a truck driver on Saturday when police received a 9-1-1 call from his girlfriend. She told them the night before they had been in an argument and that Cruz used some type of rope to choke her, preventing her from breathing.

The following afternoon after the altercation while he was working, he called her and threatened to kill her if she left their house with their child.

Police said deputies stayed with her until later in the evening when he texted her asking to come pick him up. Deputies went to the location and Cruz could not be found.

Authorities caution that Cruz may be armed with a small caliber handgun and asked that anyone who might see Cruz call Utah Dispatch at 801-798-5600.

