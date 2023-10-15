49ers LB Fred Warner Records Interception In Back-To-Back Games
Oct 15, 2023, 11:38 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner hauled in an interception for the second straight contest during Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns hosted the 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, October 15.
With 8:52 remaining in the opening quarter, Browns quarterback PJ Walker threw a pass and was picked off by Warner. The former BYU standout returned the ball 32 yards to the Cleveland 26-yard line. The 49ers owned a 7-0 lead at the time of Warner’s interception.
Following the interception, Warner had one tackle, one pass breakup, and the pick.
Last week, the linebacker had an outstanding game against the Dallas Cowboys. Warner had a pick against the Cowboys.
Warner arrived in Cleveland with 41 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, three pass breakups, and one interception this season.
The 49ers entered Week 6 with a 5-0 record. They are one of two undefeated teams in the NFL.
San Francisco’s next game is on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.
About Fred Warner
Prior to his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.
During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.
Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Last season, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.
During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 634 total tackles, 411 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four interceptions, 35 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 81 games played.
During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.
