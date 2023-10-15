49ers LB Fred Warner Records Interception In Back-To-Back Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner hauled in an interception for the second straight contest during Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns hosted the 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, October 15.

With 8:52 remaining in the opening quarter, Browns quarterback PJ Walker threw a pass and was picked off by Warner. The former BYU standout returned the ball 32 yards to the Cleveland 26-yard line. The 49ers owned a 7-0 lead at the time of Warner’s interception.

Following the interception, Warner had one tackle, one pass breakup, and the pick.

Last week, the linebacker had an outstanding game against the Dallas Cowboys. Warner had a pick against the Cowboys.

RELATED: 49ers’ Fred Warner Shines During Sunday Night Football Win Over Cowboys

Warner arrived in Cleveland with 41 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, three pass breakups, and one interception this season.

The 49ers entered Week 6 with a 5-0 record. They are one of two undefeated teams in the NFL.

San Francisco’s next game is on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Fred Warner

During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 634 total tackles, 411 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four interceptions, 35 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 81 games played.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland