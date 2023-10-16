On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A $1.4 million speeding ticket surprised a Georgia man before officials clarified the situation

Oct 16, 2023, 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:26 am

FILE: speeding ticket...

FILE: speeding ticket

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket, but city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine.

Connor Cato tells WSAV-TV in Savannah that he received the citation after getting pulled over in September for driving 90 mph (145 kph) in a 55 mph (89 kph) zone.

He called the court thinking the figure was a typo but says he was told he either had to pay it or appear in court in December.

Savannah officials say anyone caught driving more than 35 mph (56 kph) above the speed limit has to appear in court, where a judge will determine the actual fine.

The figure Cato received reflected a “placeholder” that was automatically generated by e-citation software used by the local Recorder’s Court, said Joshua Peacock, a spokesman for Savannah’s city government. The actual fine cannot exceed $1,000 in addition to state-mandated costs.

“We do not issue that placeholder as a threat to scare anybody into court, even if this person heard differently from somebody in our organization,” Peacock told The Associated Press.

He added that the court “is currently working on adjusting the placeholder language to avoid any confusion.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a trai...

Jesse Bedayn and Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Semitruck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling coal cars and closing major highway

Authorities in Colorado say the driver of a semi-trailer truck was killed when a train derailed and a bridge collapsed, spewing coal and mangled train cars across a major highway near Pueblo on Sunday.

29 minutes ago

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife. Mandatory Credit: K...

KCTV Staff

Cheers! 96-year-old couple ties the knot

A couple in Olathe is proving that it’s never too late to say “I do!”

2 hours ago

A long-lost model of an X-wing fighter used in the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie is up for au...

Issy Ronald

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-wing model fetches over $3.1 million at auction

A long-lost model of an X-wing fighter used in the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie sold at auction for over $3.13 million on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Ahmed Rehab, left, executive director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Rel...

Sophia Tareen

Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, police say

Authorities say a 71-year-old Illinois man has been charged with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounded a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war.

5 hours ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Oct. 15 that the agency has seen an increase in reported thre...

Holmes Lybrand, CNN

FBI sees increase in reported threats in wake of attacks in Israel

The FBI has seen an increase in reported threats in the US amid the Israel-Hamas war, Director Christopher Wray told reporters on a call Sunday.

16 hours ago

A young Taylor Swift fan takes a photo of the moms of their group next to the "Taylor Swift: The Er...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ sets box office record for concert movie

Taylor Swift is now a box-office superstar.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

A $1.4 million speeding ticket surprised a Georgia man before officials clarified the situation