Texans TE Dalton Schultz Snags Touchdown In Third Consecutive Contest

Oct 15, 2023, 12:02 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Bingham High School standout Dalton Schultz scored a touchdown for the third straight game during the Houston Texans’ Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Dalton Schultz keeps scoring for the Texans

The Texans hosted the Saints at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, October 15.

RELATED: Texans TE Dalton Schultz Scores Second Touchdown Of 2023

With 3:41 to go in the first quarter, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hit Schultz across the goal line for a one-yard touchdown and the first points of the game.

Schultz’s catch gave Houston a 7-0 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, the former Miner had two receptions for 20 yards and a score.

Schultz entered Week 6 with 17 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season. Before Sunday’s touchdown, Schultz had touchdowns in Houston’s last two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Houston’s game against New Orleans is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Dalton Schultz

RELATED STORIES

Following his high school career at Bingham, Schultz played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After his time at Stanford, the Cowboys selected Schultz during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Schultz saw little playing time during his first two seasons in the league. In 2020, he caught the first touchdown of his NFL career and finished the year with four scores.

In 2021, Schultz had a breakout year for Dallas. He had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, the former Miner posted 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In March, Schultz signed with the Texans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

