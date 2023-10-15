BYU QB Kedon Slovis On Loss At TCU: ‘It Starts With Me’

On the Site:
FORT WORTH, Texas – Kedon Slovis experienced his most challenging outing as a BYU quarterback on Saturday against TCU.

It was a tough day for everyone involved with the BYU football team as they were boat raced by the Horned Frogs, 44-11. But a lot of attention zeroes in on the quarterback.

Kedon Slovis had a tough outing against TCU

Slovis finished the game with 152 yards passing. He completed only 15 of his 34 attempts and had zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions. One of the interceptions was a pick-six on the opening offensive series that set the tone for the entire day.

“I think we had a great week of prep and I think our offense, defense got better,” said Slovis. “We gave ourselves the opportunity to perform well and prepare well. But you’ve got to actually go out and do it. Didn’t think we did that today. I didn’t do it today.”

Slovis then took on the blame for the loss.

“If I want to give our guys a chance to be in this game, I’ve got to play better. So it starts with me,” Slovis said. “I think everyone in the building feels the same way that we can do as much as we can to prepare and get ready to compete, but we have to get ready to compete on Saturday.”

Despite being the team that had a bye week, you would have thought BYU was the team on a two-game losing streak with a freshman quarterback and on their seventh consecutive week of action.

TCU QB shined in the matchup

No, that was TCU. The Horned Frogs had freshman quarterback Josh Hoover in replace of an injured Chandler Morris. Hoover had quite the debut as he put up 439 yards through the air and passed for four touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions, but neither was as costly as the picks Slovis tossed to TCU.

“You can always give them credit and they’re a good team. They did some good things well, but you know, they didn’t do anything that we weren’t prepared for and as an offense, you’d like to think a good offense beats a good defense,” said Slovis. “So, I think, starting with myself, I can do a lot of things better, we had plays we made, but we didn’t make them. Again, I had plays we made and I didn’t make them and I have to be better to give us a chance to win going forward.”

How Kedon Slovis, BYU Football respond moving forward

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for BYU. Out of the next six games, two of them are against top-10 foes Texas and Oklahoma.

Slovis will need to make a lot of improvements for BYU to get back on track.

Pro Football Focus and ESPN’s QBR ratings had Slovis as one of the nation’s lowest-graded Power Five quarterbacks during week seven.

To Slovis’ credit, he dealt with some weakness in his shoulder. For a moment in the second quarter after a fumbled ball, trainers looked at Slovis, but he never missed a snap. Slovis said by the end of the game he “felt pretty good on the ball.”

How Slovis, this BYU team responds coming out of the TCU loss has the makings to define the season. Slovis has to lead the way if BYU turns it around.

“It sucks and it doesn’t feel good. No one in the building feels good about it. But I think you can turn that into motivation to perform and practice this week harder than ever and make sure we’re prepared to make sure we’re doing things to the best of our ability. You can’t let TCU beat us twice. I think Kalani does a great job from the top down, taking this game tape, getting better and learning from it, and allowing us to play our best ball moving forward, putting it away and moving on.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

