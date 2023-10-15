Utah Football Runs Up Latest AP Top 25 Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes made another run up the latest AP Top 25 football poll after a strong performance against the Cal Golden Bears out of their BYE weekend.

The Utes spent their down time getting healthier and improving their offense and it showed in Saturday’s contest. Particularly impressive was Utah’s run game which had mostly been MIA this season due to injuries either taking key player out or slowing them down.

Utah will have to keep the performance up and build on it however as they now turn their attention to a big Top 25 Showdown this week in Los Angeles against USC.

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18. Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

The Utes are joined by six other conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 10/15/23

Georgia (7-0) Michigan (7-0) Ohio State (6-0) Florida State (6-0) Washington (6-0) Oklahoma (6-0) Penn State (6-0) Texas (6-1) Oregon (5-1) North Carolina (6-0) Alabama (6-1) Oregon State (6-1) Ole Miss (5-1) Utah (5-1) Notre Dame (6-2) Duke (5-1) Tennessee (5-1) USC (6-1) LSU (5-2) Missouri (6-1) Louisville (6-1) Air Force (6-0) Tulane (5-1) Iowa (6-1) UCLA (4-2)

