On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Runs Up Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oct 15, 2023, 12:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes made another run up the latest AP Top 25 football poll after a strong performance against the Cal Golden Bears out of their BYE weekend.

The Utes spent their down time getting healthier and improving their offense and it showed in Saturday’s contest. Particularly impressive was Utah’s run game which had mostly been MIA this season due to injuries either taking key player out or slowing them down.

Utah will have to keep the performance up and build on it however as they now turn their attention to a big Top 25 Showdown this week in Los Angeles against USC.

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18. Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Utes are joined by six other conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 10/15/23

  1. Georgia (7-0)
  2. Michigan (7-0)
  3. Ohio State (6-0)
  4. Florida State (6-0)
  5. Washington (6-0)
  6. Oklahoma (6-0)
  7. Penn State (6-0)
  8. Texas (6-1)
  9. Oregon (5-1)
  10. North Carolina (6-0)
  11. Alabama (6-1)
  12. Oregon State (6-1)
  13. Ole Miss (5-1)
  14. Utah (5-1)
  15. Notre Dame (6-2)
  16. Duke (5-1)
  17. Tennessee (5-1)
  18. USC (6-1)
  19. LSU (5-2)
  20. Missouri (6-1)
  21. Louisville (6-1)
  22. Air Force (6-0)
  23. Tulane (5-1)
  24. Iowa (6-1)
  25. UCLA (4-2)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts RB Zack Moss Powers Across Goal Line For Touchdown Against Jaguars

Zack Moss reached the end zone for the fifth time this season during the Indianapolis Colts' Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Grabs Second Touchdown Reception Of 2023

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught his first touchdown pass since the season opener during Week 6 against the Texans.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis On Loss At TCU: ‘It Starts With Me’

BYU's veteran quarterback struggled in the loss at TCU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texans TE Dalton Schultz Snags Touchdown In Third Consecutive Contest

Dalton Schultz scored a touchdown for the third straight game during the Houston Texans’ Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers LB Fred Warner Records Interception In Back-To-Back Games

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner hauled in an interception for the second straight contest during Week 6 against the Browns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Tumbles, Iowa State Makes Big Jump

The latest Big 12 Power Rankings after a crazy week of action around the conference.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah Football Runs Up Latest AP Top 25 Poll