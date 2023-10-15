On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Grabs Second Touchdown Reception Of 2023

Oct 15, 2023, 12:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught his first touchdown pass since the season opener during Week 6 against the Houston Texans.

Rashid Shaheed grabs second touchdown catch of 2023

The Texans hosted the Saints at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, October 15.

With 13 seconds left in the opening quarter, Saints quarterback Derek Carr hit Shaheed with a 34-yard strike for six points. It was New Orleans’ first points of the contest and the touchdown tied the game at 7-7.

During the first half, Shaheed had one catch for 34 yards and a touchdown. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards.

Shaheed entered the game with 14 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown. He’s also returned one punt for a touchdown this season.

New Orleans’ game against Houston is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Rashid Shaheed

RELATED STORIES

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player this season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State all-time record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie last season, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

The Saints posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts RB Zack Moss Powers Across Goal Line For Touchdown Against Jaguars

Zack Moss reached the end zone for the fifth time this season during the Indianapolis Colts' Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Runs Up Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Utah Utes made another run up the latest AP Top 25 poll after a strong performance against the Cal Golden Bears out of their BYE weekend.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Kedon Slovis On Loss At TCU: ‘It Starts With Me’

BYU's veteran quarterback struggled in the loss at TCU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texans TE Dalton Schultz Snags Touchdown In Third Consecutive Contest

Dalton Schultz scored a touchdown for the third straight game during the Houston Texans’ Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers LB Fred Warner Records Interception In Back-To-Back Games

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner hauled in an interception for the second straight contest during Week 6 against the Browns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Tumbles, Iowa State Makes Big Jump

The latest Big 12 Power Rankings after a crazy week of action around the conference.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Grabs Second Touchdown Reception Of 2023