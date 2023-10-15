On the Site:
Colts RB Zack Moss Powers Across Goal Line For Touchdown Against Jaguars

Oct 15, 2023, 1:59 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss reached the end zone for the fifth time this season during the Indianapolis Colts‘ Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Zack Moss scores fifth touchdown of season

The Jaguars hosted the Colts at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, October 15.

With 7:14 to go in the fourth quarter, Moss burst up the middle for a three-yard touchdown run. The score cut Jacksonville’s lead to 31-20.

RELATED: Former Utah RB Zack Moss Shines In Colts’ Victory Over Titans 

Moss’ run capped a four-play, 72-yard drive that took 1:28.

The Colts ended up falling to the Jaguars, 37-20.

Moss finished the afternoon with seven rushes for 21 yards and a touchdown. He also added six receptions for 38 yards out of the backfield.

Moss entered Week 6 having recorded 89 carries for 445 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season. Moss also added eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

With the loss, the Colts fell to a 3-3 record.

Indianapolis’ next game is at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zack Moss

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

RELATED STORIES

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

