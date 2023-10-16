Family reunited with dog after 10 days of searching

HEBER VALLEY — It’s a fear every dog owner has.

The Edwards family was visiting family in Heber City, when their dog Sundance disappeared.

“We were up in Heber and we were visiting my parents,” said Cory Edwards. “While Sundance was in the backyard, she found an area in the back fence where one of the planks had come loose, and she wiggled her way out. ”

Despite hours of searching for her that day, no one could find her.

“I whistled for her,” Edwards said.

Search for missing dog expanded

Edwards says Sundance was nowhere to be found. So, he expanded the search.

He says signs were posted of the missing dog. Edwards even posted to the to the Heber Facebook page in hopes that someone may have seen her.

Several days later, Edwards says he received some information on where Sundance may be.

“As the crow flies,” Edwards said. “It was probably 10 to 15 miles from where we were.”

On the 10th day of the search, the Edwards family received the news they’d been hoping for.

“This gentleman was on a Polaris Ranger,” Edwards said. “He spotted our dog about 300 feet off of the dirt trail up on the mountainside.”

An answered prayer

The Edwards were then on their way to the trail.

“I look up and just up the hill from me, I can see her ears perk up,” Edwards said. “And then I said, ‘Sundance, do you want to go home and get a treat.’ And she just came running down the trail and jumped into my arms.”

Other than being dehydrated and dirty, Edwards says Sundance is fine.

“It definitely is an answered prayer,” said Kristen Edwards. “The depth of despair we felt, the grief we felt, was really real.”