Three people hurt in one-vehicle crash in southern Utah

IVINS, Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says three people were injured early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 91.

According to a posting on the Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue Facebook page, the incident occurred at 2:50 a.m.

Once on scene, medical personnel discovered a vehicle that had left the highway. Emergency personnel say the vehicle had rolled 50 feet down an embankment and came to a rest on the driver’s side.

Of the three injured individuals, one was ejected from the vehicle and was in critical condition with multiple injuries, according to the posting. Another individual suffered minor injuries, but was transported to a hospital after complaining of neck and leg pain.

The third individual required extrication from the vehicle. However, the vehicle had to be secured to ensure a safe extrication, which included the removal of the roof of the vehicle. Once out of the vehicle, the victim was put on a backboard and carried up the 50-foot embankment where Life Flight was waiting.