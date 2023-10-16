Cottonwood Heights neighborhood hosts Halloween parade for 4-year-old with Mowat-Wilson Syndrome

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — It takes a village to raise a child, and Cottonwood Heights showed up on Saturday to support one extraordinary little girl.

“She’s been such a blessing to our family. Going to make me get emotional,” said Barbra Chubbuck.

The Chubbuck family is celebrating what makes 4-year-old Caroline Chubbuck unique.

“Well, it’s kind of different than having regular siblings,” said Millie Chubbuck, Caroline’s sister. “She’s always really happy. She’s never grumpy, and she likes to snuggle you. It’s fun!”

The Chubbuck family didn’t expect how much of their community loves Caroline. And Caroline felt the love.

“That’s what it’s all about. The community support. You know, they showed up, and she approves,” said Cameron Chubbuck, father of Caroline.

Caroline was born with Mowat-Wilson Syndrome. It’s a rare genetic disorder that affects a person’s learning ability, causes seizures, and affects their facial features.

“All the things you learned to do as babies like walking, crawling, talking, those things are really hard for her to learn, but she is really happy, and she loves being with friends and riding on the bike,” said McKelle Chubbuck, Caroline’s mother.

So, everyone in the neighborhood grabbed their bikes and helmets and lined up to raise awareness for Caroline’s disorder.

“(Mowat-Wilson Syndrome) wasn’t discovered until 1998 by two doctors, and a lot of people we are finding out don’t get an answer until their kids are 4 or 10 or 20,” said McKelle.

The family hopes they can help others get answers through fundraising and education since their situation is so rare.

“There are less than about a thousand people with it,” McKelle said.

Making Caroline more than just one in over a million, but the heart of this community has her back.

“It’s really, really amazing. And, you know, like I said, parenting is a journey, and you can’t do it without a village,” McKelle said.

The Chubbucks are giving all donations made to the Mowat-Wilson Syndrome Foundation.