Bills DB Taron Johnson Makes Game-Winning Stop On Sunday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson made a win-sealing stop on the final play of the Week 6 Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

The Bills hosted the Giants at Highmark Stadium

On an untimed down at the end of the fourth quarter, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor attempted to connect with tight end Darren Waller in the end zone. Johnson defended Waller on the final play of the game and didn’t allow Waller to make a go-ahead, game-winning touchdown reception.

Buffalo held off New York for a 14-9 win.

Johnson finished the night with a game-high 15 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and one pass breakup.

The cornerback entered Week 6 having recorded 16 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup this season.

With the win, the Bills improved their record to 4-2.

Zero seconds on the clock.

One play to decide the game.

Bills defense comes away with the win! pic.twitter.com/iyWuitC4vw — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 16, 2023

Buffalo’s next game is on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Taron Johnson

Prior to his professional career, Johnson was a standout player at Weber State. The Sacramento, California native played at Weber State from 2014-17. During his Wildcat career, Johnson was named a First Team All-American selection and Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP. He helped Weber State to back-to-back playoff appearances and a Big Sky title in his final season.

After his time with the Wildcats, Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Prior to Week 6, Johnson had recorded 368 total tackles, 275 solo tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, 32 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 76 career regular season games.

