Local Players Make Explosive Plays During NFL’s Week 6

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the sixth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 6 Recap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 20-14 loss to the New York Jets.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 22 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-5)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Arizona’s 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans, 24-16.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackle and a pass breakup in Baltimore’s 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (4-2)

The former Utah tight end was inactive for Buffalo’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (1-5)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles in Chicago’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (3-2)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns beat the San Francisco 49ers, 19-17.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (1-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 12.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and a tackle for loss in Indianapolis’ 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

The former Utah kicker was 2/2 on field goals and 2/2 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gay also recorded one tackle.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

The former Utah running back had seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moss also had six receptions for 38 yards.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

The former Utah linebacker had nine total tackles, seven solo tackles, and three pass breakups in Jacksonville’s 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (3-3)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New Orleans’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

The former Utah wide receiver returned three punts for a total of nine yards in Philadelphia’s 20-14 loss to the New York Jets.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 22 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

The former Utah punter punted six times with an average of 52.3 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (3-3)

The former Utah linebacker had 15 total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Washington’s 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (3-3)

The former Utah safety had two tackles in Washington’s 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-5) Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (1-5) Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (3-3) Next Game: Bye Week

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-3) Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos, 19-8, on Thursday, October 12.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

The former BYU running back had 13 carries for 51 yards in Atlanta’s 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and a quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (3-2)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle, one sack, and one quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-3)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 26 yards in Los Angeles’ 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (5-1)

The former BYU running back had six carries for 28 yards in Miami’s 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. Brooks also suffered an ankle injury in the game and was ruled out.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 22 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Injury Update | Chris Brooks has an ankle injury and is out. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 15, 2023

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings beat the Chicago Bears, 19-13.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Minnesota’s 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (3-3)

The former BYU quarterback was 1/1 passing for four yards in New Orleans’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Hill also had one carry for two yards and seven receptions for 49 yards.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (3-3)

The former BYU quarterback was 19/33 passing for 186 yards in New York’s 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 15 yards and completed a pass for a two-point conversion.

Next Game: Bye Week

AND WE GOT THE TWO-POINTER. ZACH TO COBBY.#PHIvsNYJ on FOX pic.twitter.com/5AM5CXmE3h — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2023

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

The former BYU linebacker had seven total tackles, three solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in San Francisco’s 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Post by @kslsports View on Threads

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-5) Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-6) Next Game: Bye Week

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (3-3) Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (3-3) Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (1-5)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Seattle Seahawks, 17-13.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-3)

The former Utah State quarterback and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-3)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

The former Utah State linebacker had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Seattle’s 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

The former Utah State wide receiver had two receptions for a loss of two yards and one carry for five yards in Tampa Bay’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. Thompkins also returned three kickoffs for 55 yards and had one tackle.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-3)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons, 24-16.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-6) Next Game: Bye Week

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (2-4) Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (4-2)

The former Weber State defensive back had 15 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Buffalo’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, three solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in Los Angeles’ 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (3-3)

The former Weber State wide receiver had two receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Shaheed also carried the ball twice for 18 yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 20-14 loss to the New York Jets.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 22 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (1-5) Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (3-3)

The former Judge Memorial standout had four tackles in Atlanta’s 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (1-5)

The former Orem standout and the Bears suffered a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (3-3)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: Bye Week

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (3-2)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (5-1)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-6.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (3-3)

The former Bingham standout had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: Bye Week

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-2)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-2)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (3-3)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders had one tackle in Las Vegas’ 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (3-2)

The former East and Snow College standout and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (3-2) Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (5-1) Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN



Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland