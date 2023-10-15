Local Players Make Explosive Plays During NFL’s Week 6
Oct 15, 2023, 10:05 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the sixth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 6 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 20-14 loss to the New York Jets.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 22 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-5)
The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Arizona’s 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (3-3)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans, 24-16.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
The former Utah defensive back had one tackle and a pass breakup in Baltimore’s 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (4-2)
The former Utah tight end was inactive for Buffalo’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (1-5)
The former Utah defensive back had three tackles in Chicago’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (3-2)
The former Utah linebacker and the Browns beat the San Francisco 49ers, 19-17.
Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (1-5)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 12.
Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and a tackle for loss in Indianapolis’ 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
The former Utah kicker was 2/2 on field goals and 2/2 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gay also recorded one tackle.
Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
The former Utah running back had seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moss also had six receptions for 38 yards.
Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)
The former Utah linebacker had nine total tackles, seven solo tackles, and three pass breakups in Jacksonville’s 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (3-3)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New Orleans’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
The former Utah wide receiver returned three punts for a total of nine yards in Philadelphia’s 20-14 loss to the New York Jets.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 22 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (5-1)
The former Utah punter punted six times with an average of 52.3 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (3-3)
The former Utah linebacker had 15 total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Washington’s 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (3-3)
The former Utah safety had two tackles in Washington’s 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-5)
- Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)
- Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (1-5)
- Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (3-3)
- Next Game: Bye Week
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-3)
- Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos, 19-8, on Thursday, October 12.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (3-3)
The former BYU running back had 13 carries for 51 yards in Atlanta’s 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
The former BYU linebacker had one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and a quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (3-2)
The former BYU linebacker had one tackle, one sack, and one quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-3)
The former BYU defensive back and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 26 yards in Los Angeles’ 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (5-1)
The former BYU running back had six carries for 28 yards in Miami’s 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. Brooks also suffered an ankle injury in the game and was ruled out.
Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 22 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)
The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings beat the Chicago Bears, 19-13.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)
The former BYU defensive lineman had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Minnesota’s 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (3-3)
The former BYU quarterback was 1/1 passing for four yards in New Orleans’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Hill also had one carry for two yards and seven receptions for 49 yards.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (3-3)
The former BYU quarterback was 19/33 passing for 186 yards in New York’s 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 15 yards and completed a pass for a two-point conversion.
Next Game: Bye Week
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (5-1)
The former BYU linebacker had seven total tackles, three solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in San Francisco’s 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)
- Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-5)
- Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-6)
- Next Game: Bye Week
- Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (3-3)
- Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (3-3)
- Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (1-5)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Seattle Seahawks, 17-13.
Next Game: Bye Week
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-3)
The former Utah State quarterback and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-3)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (3-2)
The former Utah State linebacker had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Seattle’s 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
The former Utah State wide receiver had two receptions for a loss of two yards and one carry for five yards in Tampa Bay’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. Thompkins also returned three kickoffs for 55 yards and had one tackle.
Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-3)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons, 24-16.
Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-6)
- Next Game: Bye Week
- Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (2-4)
- Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (4-2)
The former Weber State defensive back had 15 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Buffalo’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, three solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in Los Angeles’ 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (3-3)
The former Weber State wide receiver had two receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Shaheed also carried the ball twice for 18 yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 20-14 loss to the New York Jets.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 22 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (1-5)
- Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (3-3)
The former Judge Memorial standout had four tackles in Atlanta’s 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (1-5)
The former Orem standout and the Bears suffered a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (3-3)
The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: Bye Week
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (3-2)
The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (5-1)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-6.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (3-3)
The former Bingham standout had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: Bye Week
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-2)
The former Orem standout and the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-2)
The former Orem standout and the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (3-3)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders had one tackle in Las Vegas’ 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.
Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (3-2)
The former East and Snow College standout and the Packers had a bye week in Week 8.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (3-2)
- Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (5-1)
- Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
