Two teens arrested in connection to fatal Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to the area of 600 East and 200 South after a person called 911 and reported finding someone on the ground before 2 a.m. Friday.

As first responders attempted life-saving aid, they realized the victim, identified as Rory Swimm, had been shot. He died on scene.

Detectives said the shooting does not appear to be random, and they believe the suspects were out looking for Swimm and his friends after an earlier argument. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a car.

“Violent crime in Salt Lake City is down right now, but obviously, when something like this happens, we know that it’s unsettling,” said SLCPD spokesperson Brent Weisberg.

On Saturday, authorities executed several search warrants and took the two teens into custody. They were booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center on murder charges. Because both suspects are juveniles, police will not be releasing their names.

“This investigation moved quickly due to the remarkable efforts of our homicide detectives,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “Once they learned the identities of the suspects, they coordinated with several specialty units within our department to safely arrest these suspects.”

Police say a third suspect has been identified and contacted by police, but that person was not facing any charges as of Monday morning.

Friday’s shooting marked Salt Lake City’s 14th homicide this year, according to police.