On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Game Night Live: Bear River Bears @ Spanish Fork Dons

Oct 16, 2023, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYGame Night Live returns for a first round playoff matchup between a pair of 4A teams in the Bear River Bears and Spanish Fork Dons.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

RELATED: UHSAA Releases Football RPIs, Postseason Brackets 

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Playoffs – First Round

Bear River Bears @ Spanish Fork Dons

The Dons are scheduled to host the Bears at Spanish Fork High School on Friday, October 20.

Bears and Dons in 2023

The Bears will arrive in Spanish Fork after posting a 3-7 record in the regular season. Bear River is coming off five consecutive losses. This season, the Bears own wins over Cedar Valley, Carbon, and Logan. The Bears have lost to Morgan, Box Elder, Sky View, Green Canyon, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, and Salem Hills.

Spanish Fork owns a 3-6 record after the regular season. The Dons are entering the postseason on a four-game losing streak. Spanish Fork owns wins over Orem, Uintah, and Mountain View this season. The Dons have lost to Olympus, Maple Mountain, Salem Hills, Provo, Payson, and Timpanogos.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Bear River and Spanish Fork is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MDT). Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Make Explosive Plays During NFL’s Week 6

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the sixth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills DB Taron Johnson Makes Game-Winning Stop On Sunday Night Football

Taron Johnson made a win-sealing stop on the final play of the Week 6 Sunday Night Football game between the Giants and Bills.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauren Gustin Explains Why She Returned To BYU From Transfer Portal

BYU Women's Basketball star Lauren Gustin explained in her own words to KSL Sports why she returned for one more year.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Much Does TCU Loss Change Outlook Of BYU Football’s Season?

Where does BYU go from here? Changes to need happen quickly.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KenPom Rates BYU Basketball Entering First Big 12 Season

BYU basketball rates higher than expected among Big 12 teams in the first KenPom ratings.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jones, Stewart Help Liberty Avoid Sweep, Take Game 3 Of WNBA Finals

Jonquel Jones helped the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 on Sunday in the WNBA Finals and force a Game 4.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

How To Watch Game Night Live: Bear River Bears @ Spanish Fork Dons