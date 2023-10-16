How To Watch Game Night Live: Bear River Bears @ Spanish Fork Dons

SALT LAKE CITY – Game Night Live returns for a first round playoff matchup between a pair of 4A teams in the Bear River Bears and Spanish Fork Dons.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Playoffs – First Round

Bear River Bears @ Spanish Fork Dons

The Dons are scheduled to host the Bears at Spanish Fork High School on Friday, October 20.

Bears and Dons in 2023

The Bears will arrive in Spanish Fork after posting a 3-7 record in the regular season. Bear River is coming off five consecutive losses. This season, the Bears own wins over Cedar Valley, Carbon, and Logan. The Bears have lost to Morgan, Box Elder, Sky View, Green Canyon, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, and Salem Hills.

Spanish Fork owns a 3-6 record after the regular season. The Dons are entering the postseason on a four-game losing streak. Spanish Fork owns wins over Orem, Uintah, and Mountain View this season. The Dons have lost to Olympus, Maple Mountain, Salem Hills, Provo, Payson, and Timpanogos.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Bear River and Spanish Fork is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MDT). Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

