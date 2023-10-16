BYU Reveals Homecoming Uniform Combination For Texas Tech Game

PROVO, Utah – The latest uniform combination for BYU football in their next game against Texas Tech is a traditional look.

BYU will wear a royal blue uniform, white pants, white helmet with a royal blue facemask. It’s a tradition-rich look on a day when BYU will celebrate homecoming this week versus the Red Raiders.

this week’s uni combo ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OlA9NWXXyz — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 16, 2023

By my tracking, BYU hasn’t worn this combination since the LA Tech game during the 2020 COVID season. It’s surprising to think as this has been the iconic look for BYU football from the LaVell Edwards teams in the ’80s and early ’90s.

In recent seasons, BYU has donned a nickel-colored facemask that they call “The Giff.” They haven’t rolled with the royal blue facemask in this uniform combo since 2020.

It’s the 18th time since 2009 that BYU has donned this uniform combination. In 2009 against rival Utah, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the 1984 National Championship, BYU rolled out royal blue uniforms for the first time in 11 years.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Win, 35-27

at TCU | Traditional look: White helmet, jersey, royal blue pants | Loss, 44-11

Texas Tech | Royal Blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue facemask | Saturday, 5 p.m.

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper