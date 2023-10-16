With Effort Unquestioned, Technique & Execution Key To Utah State Improvement

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State gave itself a chance to beat Fresno State over the weekend, but untimely penalties and poor technique cost the Aggies when it mattered most.

USU head coach Blake Anderson appeared on KSL Sports Zone to talk Aggie football with DJ & PK on Monday, October 16.

“We’re getting better every week,” Anderson said. “(We) played our most complete game, just didn’t make the plays needed to finish. We just gotta keep fighting.”

RELATED: Utah State Hopes To Build On Complete Game Effort In Fresno State Loss

📸 Shot of the Night 📸 Maverik Stadium – Logan, UT *2nd career @USUFootball game (2020 & 2023)#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ambEamDnmv — College Football Campus Tour (@CFBcampustour) October 14, 2023

“They’re not stupid, egregious penalties, but they’re still flags and they cost you big plays. We’ve got to be more disciplined… We’re getting close but there’s way too many penalties and mistakes in critical situations to be the type of team we want to be.”

Poor technique was a contributing factor to the Aggies penalty woes, including a hands-to-the-face call that wiped away a Rahsul Faison touchdown.

“It felt like we left 100 yards and 14 points on the field the other night. I think we’re getting better all the time but we’re still making way too many mistakes to be as efficient and explosive as we need to be. If we eliminate mistakes, I think we’re a problem for anybody.”

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) has eight days to prepare for a road tilt against the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT). The Aggies enter riding a ten-game winning streak against SJSU but are 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans. USU became bowl-eligible with a come-from-behind 35-31 win over San Jose State in Logan last November. The Aggies are 8-11-1 against the Spartans on the road.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of USU Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24