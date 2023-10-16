On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

With Effort Unquestioned, Technique & Execution Key To Utah State Improvement

Oct 16, 2023, 10:35 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State gave itself a chance to beat Fresno State over the weekend, but untimely penalties and poor technique cost the Aggies when it mattered most.

USU head coach Blake Anderson appeared on KSL Sports Zone to talk Aggie football with DJ & PK on Monday, October 16.

“We’re getting better every week,” Anderson said. “(We) played our most complete game, just didn’t make the plays needed to finish. We just gotta keep fighting.”

RELATED: Utah State Hopes To Build On Complete Game Effort In Fresno State Loss

“They’re not stupid, egregious penalties, but they’re still flags and they cost you big plays. We’ve got to be more disciplined… We’re getting close but there’s way too many penalties and mistakes in critical situations to be the type of team we want to be.”

Poor technique was a contributing factor to the Aggies penalty woes, including a hands-to-the-face call that wiped away a Rahsul Faison touchdown.

“It felt like we left 100 yards and 14 points on the field the other night. I think we’re getting better all the time but we’re still making way too many mistakes to be as efficient and explosive as we need to be. If we eliminate mistakes, I think we’re a problem for anybody.”

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) has eight days to prepare for a road tilt against the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT). The Aggies enter riding a ten-game winning streak against SJSU but are 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans. USU became bowl-eligible with a come-from-behind 35-31 win over San Jose State in Logan last November. The Aggies are 8-11-1 against the Spartans on the road.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of USU Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac 12 Announces Kickoff Time For Utah Utes Versus Oregon Ducks

Days before a showdown against the USC Trojans, the Utes learned they will have an afternoon kickoff against Oregon the following week.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #6 Rudy Gobert

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is nearing its completion, and coming in at number six is center Rudy Gobert.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Announces Special Edition CougarTail For Homecoming

BYU dining services announced a special edition version of their famous CougarTail for the upcoming game against Texas Tech.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Reveals Homecoming Uniform Combination For Texas Tech Game

BYU is rolling with a tradition-rich uniform combination against the Red Raiders.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Captain, LB Ben Bywater To Have Season-Ending Surgery

BYU captain Ben Bywater told the KSL Sports Zone he's out for the remainder of the season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Bear River Bears @ Spanish Fork Dons

Game Night Live returns for a first round playoff matchup between a pair of 4A teams in the Bear River Bears and Spanish Fork Dons.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

With Effort Unquestioned, Technique & Execution Key To Utah State Improvement