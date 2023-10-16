BYU Announces Special Edition CougarTail For Homecoming

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU dining services announced a special edition version of their famous CougarTail for the upcoming game against Texas Tech.

Introducing the BACON COVERED COUGARTAIL, only available at the Homecoming, Texas Tech BYU football game on October 21.

Only a limited amount will be made so click the link in our bio to pre-order your own Big 12 Box of 4 or 8 CougarTails today. #CougarTail #byufootball #BYU pic.twitter.com/8vYSOsGyc2 — BYU Dining Services (@byudining) October 16, 2023

BYU Football fans will have the opportunity to try a bacon-covered CougarTail, which is essentially a giant maple bar donut, at BYU’s homecoming game on October 21.

The school announced the new sweet treat on X Monday morning.

“Introducing the BACON COVERED COUGARTAIL, only available at the Homecoming, Texas Tech BYU football game on October 21. Only a limited amount will be made so click the link in our bio to pre-order your own Big 12 Box of 4 or 8 CougarTails today,” reads the post on X from BYU Dining Services.

If you’re dying to try the bacon-covered CougarTail, the school recommends pre-ordering because quantities are limited. You can preorder. here.

RELATED: BYU Reveals Homecoming Uniform Combination For Texas Tech Game

Other Special Edition CougarTails

While the traditional maple donut version of BYU’s famous CougarTail is available at all BYU Football games, the school has tried out variations on the treat.

At some BYU Football games, you can get a chocolate CougarTail, which seems to be a fan favorite based on social media excitement. Typically this one is found at Blackout or Dark Mode games, but it has also made an appearance around Halloween time. So keep your eyes out.

BYU v. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

October 21 | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0

Last meeting: October 18, 1940 – Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in Lubbock

October 28 | at Texas Longhorns

Location: Austin, Texas

Stadium: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 4-1

Last meeting: September 6, 2014 – BYU 41, Texas 7 in Austin

November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Stadium: Mountaineer Field

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0

Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)

November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium