Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #6 Rudy Gobert

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is nearing its completion, and coming in at number six is All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by the fans and media.

Here’s a look at Rudy Gobert’s legacy during his time with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 6 – Rudy Gobert

Acquired by the Jazz on draft night in 2013, Gobert is the centerpiece of of one of the most lopsided deals in franchise history.



The Jazz sent the rights to Erick Green and cash to the Denver Nuggets for Gobert who was selected 27th overall, and would quickly become one of the top defensive players on the planet.

By the end of his second season in Utah, Gobert had earned a spot in the team’s starting lineup while restoring legitimacy to the franchise after the disastrous Tyrone Corbin era.

Two seasons later Gobert helped the Jazz break their four-year postseason drought, beating the Los Angeles Clippers in an opening-round upset.

Between 2016 and 2022, Gobert was selected to six consecutive All-Defensive first teams, earned four All-NBA honors, three All-Star nods, and was named the Defensive Player of the Year award three times.

During the stretch, he averaged 14.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. He led the NBA in field goal percentage in three of the six seasons, led the NBA in blocks per game in 2016-17, and led the league in rebounds per game in 2021-22.

Gobert also appeared in 90 percent of the Jazz’s games in four of the six seasons, and never playing fewer than 56 games during the stretch

After nine seasons with the Jazz, Gobert ranked in the top 10 among franchise players in games played, minutes played, field goals, free throws, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, total rebounds, blocked shots, points, field goal percentage, rebounds per game, blocks per game, and PER.

Coincidentally, Gobert may be the centerpiece in two of the best trades in Jazz history as the haul they got from the Minnesota Timberwolves in return for the defensive stalwart was truly historic, and may pay even greater dividends than any individual player could.

Regardless, Gobert’s impact on the Jazz won’t be soon forgotten.

The center ranks among the Jazz’s top ten all-time leaders in games played (tenth), minutes played (seventh), field goals (tenth), free throws (fifth), offensive rebounds (second), defensive rebounds (second), total rebounds (second), blocks (third), points (tenth), field goal percentage (first), rebounds per game (second), blocks per game (second), PER (third), effective field goal percentage (first), offensive rating (second), and win shares (third).

