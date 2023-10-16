On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac 12 Announces Kickoff Time For Utah Utes Versus Oregon Ducks

Oct 16, 2023, 11:51 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Just days before a Top 25 showdown in Los Angeles against the USC Trojans, the No. 14 Utes learned they will have an afternoon kickoff against Oregon the following week.

The Pac-12 announced kickoff times for games the week of October 28 on Monday, October 16.

RELATED: Utah Football Runs Up Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Utah will play its fifth afternoon game of the season when they kickoff against the Ducks at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, October 28 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

RELATED: Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Appealing Cole Bishop Targeting Call

The Utes are 12-24 all-time against Oregon with a 6-10 mark at home. Last season, Oregon slipped by Kyle Whittingham’s team 20-17 in Eugene. Cam Rising completed 21-of-38 passes for 170 yards and three interceptions in the loss. Tavion Thomas ran for 65 yards on 19 carries while Dalton Kincaid led all pass catchers with 11 grabs for 99 yards. Jaylen Dixon scored the Utes only touchdown of the day.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Utes Climb In Top 25 Rankings

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18. Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

The Utes are joined by six other conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference regarding the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #6 Rudy Gobert

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is nearing its completion, and coming in at number six is center Rudy Gobert.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Announces Special Edition CougarTail For Homecoming

BYU dining services announced a special edition version of their famous CougarTail for the upcoming game against Texas Tech.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

With Effort Unquestioned, Technique & Execution Key To Utah State Improvement

Utah State had a chance to beat Fresno State on Friday, but inopportune penalties and poor technique cost the Aggies when it mattered most.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Reveals Homecoming Uniform Combination For Texas Tech Game

BYU is rolling with a tradition-rich uniform combination against the Red Raiders.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Captain, LB Ben Bywater To Have Season-Ending Surgery

BYU captain Ben Bywater told the KSL Sports Zone he's out for the remainder of the season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Bear River Bears @ Spanish Fork Dons

Game Night Live returns for a first round playoff matchup between a pair of 4A teams in the Bear River Bears and Spanish Fork Dons.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Pac 12 Announces Kickoff Time For Utah Utes Versus Oregon Ducks