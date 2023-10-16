Pac 12 Announces Kickoff Time For Utah Utes Versus Oregon Ducks

SALT LAKE CITY – Just days before a Top 25 showdown in Los Angeles against the USC Trojans, the No. 14 Utes learned they will have an afternoon kickoff against Oregon the following week.

The Pac-12 announced kickoff times for games the week of October 28 on Monday, October 16.

Utah will play its fifth afternoon game of the season when they kickoff against the Ducks at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, October 28 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

The Utes are 12-24 all-time against Oregon with a 6-10 mark at home. Last season, Oregon slipped by Kyle Whittingham’s team 20-17 in Eugene. Cam Rising completed 21-of-38 passes for 170 yards and three interceptions in the loss. Tavion Thomas ran for 65 yards on 19 carries while Dalton Kincaid led all pass catchers with 11 grabs for 99 yards. Jaylen Dixon scored the Utes only touchdown of the day.

Utah Utes Climb In Top 25 Rankings

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18. Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

The Utes are joined by six other conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference regarding the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

