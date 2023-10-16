BYU DL Michael Daley No Longer Part Of Program

PROVO, Utah – Michael Daley, a redshirt sophomore edge rusher, is no longer with the BYU football program.

Last week, Daley was not seen at practices and wasn’t on the travel roster despite being on the two-deep for the TCU game. Replacing him on the travel roster was his younger brother, John Henry Daley, who suited up on the road for the first time this season.

Michael Daley was suited up for the Cincinnati game but didn’t return to practices after the bye week.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Daley was a heralded addition to BYU’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a three-star prospect from Lone Peak High School, picking BYU over interest from UCLA, TCU, and others.

During his senior year at Lone Peak, Daley was No. 2 nationally in sacks. He finished with 24 sacks for the Knights during the 2018 high school football season.

After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Daley joined the BYU football program in 2021. He redshirted that season, suiting up in one contest, the Independence Bowl.

In 2022, Daley was believed to be on track for a significant role in the defense as a linebacker. During the first week of fall camp of practices, he was one of the top performers, but then, shortly after, he suffered a season-ending injury.

He returned to action during spring practices this year, but his availability was hit-and-miss. During the 2023 spring practice that was open to the public inside LaVell Edwards Stadium, Daley was off to the side, working with strength coaches.

Daley was a participant during fall camp practice. He has appeared in five games this season, playing 12 snaps.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window opens December 4 for football athletes until January 2, 2024.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast and Cougar Sports Saturday on KSL Newsradio.

