TV Info, Kickoff Revealed For BYU’s One-Time Big 12 Clash With Texas

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have one crack against the Texas Longhorns as members of the Big 12 Conference.

That one meeting will take place on Saturday, October 28, in Austin.

On Monday we found out when that unique Big 12 matchup of outgoing versus new would take place.

BYU will take on the Longhorns at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC or ESPN.

Texas is one of the top teams in the nation this season with a 5-1 record, 1-1 in Big 12 action. The Longhorns were on a bye last week. This week, they will go on the road to face another Big 12 newcomer the Houston Cougars.

BYU is 4-2, 1-2 in Big 12 action. The Cougars lost to TCU over the weekend, 44-11 and get set to host Texas Tech this Saturday in Provo.

Remaining BYU football schedule for the 2023 season

Sept. 2 – BYU 14, Sam Houston 0

Sept. 9 – BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

Sept. 16 – BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Sept. 23 – Kansas 38, BYU 27

Sept. 29 – BYU 35, Cincinnati 27

Oct. 14 – TCU 44, BYU 11

October 21 | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0

Last meeting: October 18, 1940 – Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in Lubbock

October 28 | at Texas Longhorns

Location: Austin, Texas

Stadium: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30

TV: ABC or ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 4-1

Last meeting: September 6, 2014 – BYU 41, Texas 7 in Austin

November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Stadium: Mountaineer Field

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0

Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)

November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0

Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames

November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)

November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0

Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)

