TV Info, Kickoff Revealed For BYU’s One-Time Big 12 Clash With Texas
Oct 16, 2023, 12:24 PM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have one crack against the Texas Longhorns as members of the Big 12 Conference.
That one meeting will take place on Saturday, October 28, in Austin.
On Monday we found out when that unique Big 12 matchup of outgoing versus new would take place.
BYU will take on the Longhorns at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC or ESPN.
Texas is one of the top teams in the nation this season with a 5-1 record, 1-1 in Big 12 action. The Longhorns were on a bye last week. This week, they will go on the road to face another Big 12 newcomer the Houston Cougars.
BYU is 4-2, 1-2 in Big 12 action. The Cougars lost to TCU over the weekend, 44-11 and get set to host Texas Tech this Saturday in Provo.
Remaining BYU football schedule for the 2023 season
Sept. 2 – BYU 14, Sam Houston 0
Sept. 9 – BYU 41, Southern Utah 16
Sept. 16 – BYU 38, Arkansas 31
Sept. 23 – Kansas 38, BYU 27
Sept. 29 – BYU 35, Cincinnati 27
Oct. 14 – TCU 44, BYU 11
October 21 | Texas Tech Red Raiders
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 5 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0
Last meeting: October 18, 1940 – Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in Lubbock
October 28 | at Texas Longhorns
Location: Austin, Texas
Stadium: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Kickoff: 1:30
TV: ABC or ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: BYU leads 4-1
Last meeting: September 6, 2014 – BYU 41, Texas 7 in Austin
November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
Stadium: Mountaineer Field
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0
Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)
November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0
Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames
November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: BYU leads 2-0
Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)
November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com
Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0
Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)