On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Multiple allegations made against Utah massage therapist

Oct 16, 2023, 1:03 PM

A massage therapist in Cedar City is facing a criminal charge for allegedly touching a client inapp...

A massage therapist in Cedar City is facing a criminal charge for allegedly touching a client inappropriately, and police say there could be additional victims. (Brian A. Jackson, Shutterstock)

(Brian A. Jackson, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

CEDAR CITY — A massage therapist in southern Utah has been arrested for allegedly touching a client inappropriately.

And police believe there may be additional victims.

Tyler Trost Braun, 42, was charged Monday in 5th District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to a police booking affidavit, “multiple female victims have come forward to report that Tyler Trost Braun … sexually assaulted them while they were clients at a local Cedar City massage parlor.”

One woman who contacted police agreed to confront Braun about his alleged behavior in a recorded call monitored by detectives. She says she was assaulted in August. During the call, Braun said he was sorry and that he knew she didn’t ask for it to happen, the affidavit states.

“She asked him again later in the phone call why he touched her … and he said ‘I guess I’m delusional, I think that’s probably why it happened.’ She told him that this was a sexual touch and it did not feel like it was a mistake. Tyler replied by stating ‘Uh yeah, yeah, There’s no denying it was anything but a sexual act,” according to the affidavit.

The woman then asked Braun if he had touched other clients inappropriately and “he stated that he didn’t start with her,” the affidavit states.

Braun claimed he had touched other women inappropriately while working as a massage therapist in Vermont. He then read an entry from his journal to the woman about another client whom had confronted him about inappropriately touching her during a massage, according to the affidavit.

“He also read from the entry that this should not have happened and that his behavior should never cause women to sense fear with him. He also wondered in this entry how many other women no longer feel safe with him,” the affidavit states. “After he read this journal entry to her he stated that it was an honor to talk to her on the phone and he stated ‘I’m at your mercy.'”

Braun was questioned on Friday by detectives and was arrested.

According to the Utah Division of Professional Licensing’s website, Braun’s massage therapist license expired in May.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Two teens arrested in connection to fatal Salt Lake shooting

Police say two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

6 hours ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Oct. 15 that the agency has seen an increase in reported thre...

Holmes Lybrand, CNN

FBI sees increase in reported threats in wake of attacks in Israel

The FBI has seen an increase in reported threats in the US amid the Israel-Hamas war, Director Christopher Wray told reporters on a call Sunday.

18 hours ago

Utah Board of Pardons and Parole...

Daniella Rivera

Utahn says she wasn’t told her perpetrator was up for release, Utah parole board promises to do better

A survivor of sexual abuse said Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole has repeatedly failed to notify her about her assailant’s parole hearings. After questions from the KSL Investigators, the board promises to improve efforts to notify victims of crime about hearings.

3 days ago

FILE - (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man sentenced to prison for raping 13-year-old girl near UVU campus

A Magna man was sentenced to at least 10 years and up to life in prison on Sept. 19 after admitting to raping a 13-year-old girl who had run away from home.

3 days ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Josh Ellis

One dead in SLC shooting as police search for suspects

One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning, and police are asking the public for help in locating any suspects.

3 days ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah lawyer charged with voyeurism after employees find video of bathroom camera

An lawyer in Vernal has been charged with stalking and voyeurism after claims he installed a camera in a bathroom in his law office.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Multiple allegations made against Utah massage therapist