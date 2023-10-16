On the Site:
Could Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Return To Utah In 2024?

Oct 16, 2023, 12:51 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is halfway through their 2023 season and starting quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe have yet to take a snap. This naturally leads to the question- could the Utes’ star players apply for a medical hardship?

As it turns out, as long as neither play a down of football for Utah this season, they could and would be a near shoe-in to receive it too.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham went into the details of how it could be possible to see Rising and Kuithe in 2024, and where the Utes are and aren’t in that decision-making process.

Is Utah Exploring Bringing Rising, Kuithe Back For 2024?

According to Whittingham, the Utes aren’t there yet. At least not in a serious sense, but it is something that if more time goes by, would be a conversation they would need to have with both Rising and Kuithe.

“Not yet,” Whittingham said. “Medical redshirts now- where it used to be in years past if you voluntarily redshirted and then had an injury, you didn’t get the year back. Now, you can get it back no matter why you redshirted in the past. I shouldn’t say no matter what- they call it a coach’s decision which every redshirt is a coach’s decision. It is a possibility, but it hasn’t been talked about at length or in detail, but that is certainly one way this thing could break. We’ll see what happens.”

 

Why This Is A Significant Development

While not seriously being discussed by Utah at the moment, this is a significant development for the team that could pay dividends as they head into new territory in the Big 12.

Under the old redshirt rules, Kuithe was going to be eligible for the redshirt either way if he and the coaching staff agreed it was in everyone’s best interest. However, in years past, Rising wouldn’t have been eligible since he voluntarily redshirted in 2018 while he was at Texas and then had to sit out one more season in 2019 when he transferred to Utah.

With it no longer mattering why Rising redshirted, he is now eligible to come back as well, as long as he doesn’t play this year.

Again, while no decisions have been made, if this development does come to pass, it would make it even more likely the Utes could make a big splash in their new conference next season. Especially when you also consider the College Football Playoff will have expanded to 12 teams.

 

The move would also, potentially help both Rising and Kuithe’s Draft stock since scouts want recent film/proof that both players are fine after significant injuries. With 2023 slipping away quickly, they may not be able to accomplish that goal.

These are all things that may eventually need to be weighed by everyone involved.

Where Do Things Currently Stand With Utah Football, Rising, And Kuithe?

According to Whittingham the Utes are still in wait and see mode with their star players. They would love to have them back at some point this season, but the proverbial clock is ticking down on 2023 and some tough discussion will need to be had sooner rather than later.

“It’s just a situation where we are just waiting week after week for the thumbs up,” Whittingham said. “Here we are at the midpoint, so I don’t want to say the clock is ticking, but we’d love to have either or both of those guys back as soon as possible. Again, it’s just a waiting game. We’re waiting for the go-ahead.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

