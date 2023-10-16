Pedestrian struck, killed by train at Sandy TRAX station

SANDY — A woman was fatally struck by a train while walking at Historic Sandy TRAX station on Tuesday. Her identity has not been released.

Carl Arky, a spokesperson for Utah Transit Authority, told KSL the woman was struck around 12:37 p.m. by a Blue Line train coming into the station.

Arky said the train was accelerating upon impact as it traveled northbound. The UTA Police Department is investigating and 9000 South is closed in both directions in the area.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.