Utah Football’s Depth Chart Heading Into Week 8 Against USC

Oct 16, 2023, 1:32 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – After a small change last week to the Utes’ defensive end lineup, there are no real major shakeups to Utah’s depth chart heading into week eight against USC.

Of interest, but not necessarily significant meaning since depth charts aren’t always an accurate depiction of who will ultimately see the field- quarterback Nate Johnson is still listed as the backup despite Bryson Barnes getting the nod last week and doing well.

Another item of note is wide receiver Munir McClain sliding into the No. 2 position behind Mikey Matthews for the R-Receiver spot. Co-starter Mycah Pittman was ruled out for the season before Utah played Cal on Saturday.

Kyle Whittingham’s Thoughts On Munir McClain

Ute fans unfortunately have not been able to get fully acquainted with wide receiver Munir McClain since he joined Utah football in 2021 as a transfer from USC.

The reasoning?

According to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham it’s not due to a lack of talent or ability, but some unfortunate injury problems that the Utes are hoping are behind McClain.

“Munir is a good athlete,” Whittingham said. “He made a big play on the deep ball that he caught. Now is his opportunity. What his issue has been is staying healthy. He’s been dealing with injuries that have kept him off the field. If he can stay on the field consistently- he’s a big-time athlete.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Munir McClain (@munirmcclain)

Whittingham obviously mentioned McClain’s one and only catch last Saturday against Cal- a 41-yard reception. Before that McClain really turned some heads against Weber State recording three receptions for 92 yards and a long of 49 yards. However, he also ended up injured after that game and missed time against UCLA and Oregon State.

With the Utes heading to Los Angeles to face his old squad, it feels like a great time for McClain to have a breakout game.

