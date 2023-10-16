SNL Mentions BYU, Utah Football In Deion Sanders Spoof

SALT LAKE CITY – Both Utah and BYU Football made their Saturday Night Live debuts over the weekend being mentioned in an SNL spoof of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

During Weekend Update, Sanders, played by longtime cast member Keenan Thompson mimicked the NFL Hall of Famers’ signature bravado.

During the interview, SNL anchor Colin Jost peppered Sanders with counterpoints centered around the Buffaloes’ recent collapse, including mentions of Utah and BYU.

Utah, BYU Mentioned In Sanders SNL Spoof

The sketch opens with Sanders (Thompson) bragging about Colorado’s success on the field.

“We just keep winning, every game, every minute — we winning at life,” Sanders says, to which Jost replies, “Yeah, well you’re also 4-3,” as the Colorado coach is met with frequent reminders of the Buffaloes rough stretch.

Midway through the sketch, Sanders says, “We’ve only lost three games, I can’t even think of a team that’s lost fewer than that.”

To which SNL staff writer Jost replies, “Well there’s Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Utah, Duke, Tennessee, USC, Missouri, BYU, Tulane, Iowa, Miami of Ohio” before Sanders interrupts asking him to stop.

STANFORD TAKES DOWN COLORADO IN DOUBLE OT 🚨 The largest comeback in @StanfordFball history 😤 pic.twitter.com/u2JajQoZLh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023

After a surprising 3-0 start to the season, Colorado found themselves ranked as high as 18th in the AP Poll before the wheels came off over the last month.

Since beating Colorado State in double overtime on September 17, the Buffaloes are 1-3 with losses to Oregon and USC before Friday night’s stunning collapse against Stanford.

The Buffaloes led Stanford 29-0 at the half, but fell 46-43 in another double overtime thriller.

Colorado now faces UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, and Utah to close the season, needing two wins to qualify for a bowl game.

