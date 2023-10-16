With McCae Hillstead’s Potential Return, Who Starts At Quarterback For Utah State?

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State may have an inadvertent quarterback controversy brewing with the improved play of Cooper Legas and the imminent return of McCae Hillstead.

The Aggies will be in California to face the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

HUGE shot downfield! @USUFootball keeping it competitive 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xe1afa2zeh — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 14, 2023

“I haven’t made a final decision yet,” head coach Blake Anderson cautioned in his weekly press conference.

A true freshman, Hillstead seized the starting job at Air Force in mid-September. In three games, the former Skyridge Falcon threw for 712 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions before suffering a second-half concussion against UConn.

“We’re going to be very careful. When he comes back, we’ll make sure that he’s ready when he does.” — @USUFootball head coach Blake Anderson on the status of QB McCae Hillstead this weekend against @CSUFootball #AggiesAllTheWayhttps://t.co/5MreUwcQIW — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 3, 2023

Anderson said that Hillstead’s availability will be determined by team trainers and doctors when they report for practice tomorrow.

The incumbent starter to begin the year, Legas has thrown 10 TDs against just four interceptions while piling up 954 passing yards. Most importantly, Legas has been able to clean up some of the mistakes that caused him to lose the job in the first place.

Cooper Legas’ career-high fourth TD of the night extends @USUFootball‘s lead to 37-17#AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/WqwunhjRsC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 8, 2023

“I feel like Coop did a really good job in McCae’s absence. He did grow up from some of his earlier issues but it wasn’t without mistakes,” Anderson cautioned.

Who will ultimately be lining up under center when the Aggies face San Jose State on Friday? Anderson’s decision-making process is simple. “What gives us the best chance to be successful moving forward? That’s the ultimate answer. Who and what allows us to be the most successful.”

