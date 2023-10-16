On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

With McCae Hillstead’s Potential Return, Who Starts At Quarterback For Utah State?

Oct 16, 2023, 1:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State may have an inadvertent quarterback controversy brewing with the improved play of Cooper Legas and the imminent return of McCae Hillstead.

The Aggies will be in California to face the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: With Effort Unquestioned, Technique & Execution Key To Utah State Improvement

“I haven’t made a final decision yet,” head coach Blake Anderson cautioned in his weekly press conference.

A true freshman, Hillstead seized the starting job at Air Force in mid-September. In three games, the former Skyridge Falcon threw for 712 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions before suffering a second-half concussion against UConn.

Anderson said that Hillstead’s availability will be determined by team trainers and doctors when they report for practice tomorrow.

The incumbent starter to begin the year, Legas has thrown 10 TDs against just four interceptions while piling up 954 passing yards. Most importantly, Legas has been able to clean up some of the mistakes that caused him to lose the job in the first place.

“I feel like Coop did a really good job in McCae’s absence.  He did grow up from some of his earlier issues but it wasn’t without mistakes,” Anderson cautioned.

Who will ultimately be lining up under center when the Aggies face San Jose State on Friday? Anderson’s decision-making process is simple. “What gives us the best chance to be successful moving forward? That’s the ultimate answer. Who and what allows us to be the most successful.”

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) prepares for a road tilt against the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT). The Aggies enter riding a ten-game winning streak against SJSU but are 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans. USU became bowl-eligible with a come-from-behind 35-31 win over San Jose State in Logan last November. The Aggies are 8-11-1 against the Spartans on the road.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of USU Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 10 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the 10th week of the high school football season.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Texas Tech Week

The changes to the BYU depth chart heading into a homecoming matchup with Texas Tech.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SNL Mentions BYU, Utah Football In Deion Sanders Spoof

Both Utah and BYU Football were mentioned on Saturday Night Live as SNL spoofed Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football’s Depth Chart Heading Into Week 8 Against USC

After a small change last week to the defensive end lineup, there are no major shakeups to Utah's depth chart heading into week eight.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Could Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Return To Utah In 2024?

Starting quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe have yet to take a snap for Utah, could they apply for medical hardship?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Revealed For BYU’s One-Time Big 12 Clash With Texas

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have one crack against the Texas Longhorns as members of the Big 12 Conference. That one meeting will take place on Saturday, October 28, in Austin. On Monday we found out when that unique Big 12 matchup of outgoing versus new would take place. 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄. • BYU at […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

With McCae Hillstead’s Potential Return, Who Starts At Quarterback For Utah State?