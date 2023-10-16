BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Texas Tech Week
Oct 16, 2023, 1:38 PM
PROVO, Utah – Another BYU football game week is here, so it’s time for a new depth chart.
BYU is preparing to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It’s the first meeting in Provo between the two programs, and it’s only the second matchup overall in the series.
The last time these two programs met was in 1940.
There’s a lot of shakeups on the depth chart.
Here’s a rundown of what has changed.
Offensive Line switches
Starting with the offensive line, BYU’s changes that they turned to in the starting five against TCU are now listed on the depth chart. That includes Connor Pay at center, Paul Maile at left guard, and Weylin Lapuaho at right guard.
Another underrated change on the offensive line is at right guard. Behind Lapuaho is Oklahoma State transfer Caleb Etienne.
When Kingsley Suamataia got banged up during the TCU game, coaches turned to Simi Moala as the backup tackle. The former Utah transfer Moala is the backup at both tackle spots.
Etienne slides in at guard and replaces the previous backup, Tyler Little.
Changes along the defensive line after the departure of Michael Daley
On the defensive side, Michael Daley is no longer on the depth chart, as it was announced that he is no longer with the program. His younger brother, John Henry Daley, is taking his spot at the outside edge position.
Also removed from the OE position is Weber State transfer Nuuletau Sellesin. Sellesin is still with the team. But replacing him is his former Wildcat teammate, Logan Lutui.
BYU football depth chart at linebacker without Ben Bywater
Ben Bywater is off the depth chart at linebacker as he announced on the KSL Sports Zone that he had season-ending surgery on his torn labrum. Stepping into the starter spot for Bywater is Harrison Taggart, who has already started the previous two games.
Behind Taggart is freshman Siale Esera, who had his first career playing time at TCU. He came up with an interception on Josh Hoover. Also, Ace Kaufusi moves from the SAM linebacker position to MACK.
At the SAM spot, Utah State transfer Sione Moa and Fisher Jackson are now in the two-deep.
Starting free safety Tanner Wall is out for the season with an upper-body injury. Replacing him is Crew Wakley. Wakley moves over from strong safety to free.
Preston Rex is behind Wakley at free, and then senior Malik Moore drops to third-string with Chika Ebunoha.
BYU Football Depth Chart: Texas Tech Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Cougars first-ever homecoming game as a Big 12 program.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
LJ Martin
Aidan Robbins
-OR- Deion Smith
-OR- Miles Davis
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Paul Maile
Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Connor Pay
Paul Maile
Right Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Caleb Etienne
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Simi Moala
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
-OR- Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
John Nelson
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
John Henry Daley
-OR- Logan Lutui
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Sione Moa
-OR- Fisher Jackson
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
-OR- Ace Kaufusi
ROVER
Max Tooley
Ammon Hannemann
Chaz Ah You
Strong Safety
Ethan Slade
Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Crew Wakley
Preston Rex
Malik Moore
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Parker Kingston
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
BYU vs. Texas Tech
Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
TV: FS1
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
