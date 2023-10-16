BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Texas Tech Week

PROVO, Utah – Another BYU football game week is here, so it’s time for a new depth chart.

BYU is preparing to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It’s the first meeting in Provo between the two programs, and it’s only the second matchup overall in the series.

The last time these two programs met was in 1940.

There’s a lot of shakeups on the depth chart.

Here’s a rundown of what has changed.

Offensive Line switches

Starting with the offensive line, BYU’s changes that they turned to in the starting five against TCU are now listed on the depth chart. That includes Connor Pay at center, Paul Maile at left guard, and Weylin Lapuaho at right guard.

Another underrated change on the offensive line is at right guard. Behind Lapuaho is Oklahoma State transfer Caleb Etienne.

When Kingsley Suamataia got banged up during the TCU game, coaches turned to Simi Moala as the backup tackle. The former Utah transfer Moala is the backup at both tackle spots.

Etienne slides in at guard and replaces the previous backup, Tyler Little.

Changes along the defensive line after the departure of Michael Daley

On the defensive side, Michael Daley is no longer on the depth chart, as it was announced that he is no longer with the program. His younger brother, John Henry Daley, is taking his spot at the outside edge position.

Also removed from the OE position is Weber State transfer Nuuletau Sellesin. Sellesin is still with the team. But replacing him is his former Wildcat teammate, Logan Lutui.

BYU football depth chart at linebacker without Ben Bywater

Ben Bywater is off the depth chart at linebacker as he announced on the KSL Sports Zone that he had season-ending surgery on his torn labrum. Stepping into the starter spot for Bywater is Harrison Taggart, who has already started the previous two games.

Behind Taggart is freshman Siale Esera, who had his first career playing time at TCU. He came up with an interception on Josh Hoover. Also, Ace Kaufusi moves from the SAM linebacker position to MACK.

At the SAM spot, Utah State transfer Sione Moa and Fisher Jackson are now in the two-deep.

Starting free safety Tanner Wall is out for the season with an upper-body injury. Replacing him is Crew Wakley. Wakley moves over from strong safety to free.

Preston Rex is behind Wakley at free, and then senior Malik Moore drops to third-string with Chika Ebunoha.

BYU Football Depth Chart: Texas Tech Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Cougars first-ever homecoming game as a Big 12 program.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

LJ Martin

Aidan Robbins

-OR- Deion Smith

-OR- Miles Davis

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Paul Maile

Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Connor Pay

Paul Maile

Right Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Caleb Etienne

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Simi Moala

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

-OR- Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

John Nelson

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

John Henry Daley

-OR- Logan Lutui

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Sione Moa

-OR- Fisher Jackson

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

Chaz Ah You

Strong Safety

Ethan Slade

Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Crew Wakley

Preston Rex

Malik Moore

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Parker Kingston

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

BYU vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

