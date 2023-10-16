Utah Women’s Basketball Receive Their Pac-12 Title Rings Before Season Tips Off

On the Site:
Oct 16, 2023, 3:24 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball had a historic run in the 2022-23 season that was capped off with their first-ever Pac-12 Title and now they have the hardware to show for it.

It took a few months, but the Utes finally got their rings just in time to start their 2023-24 season. Needless to say, there were some happy faces about it too.

Recently, Utah women’s basketball was voted by Pac-12 media and coaches as the preseason favorite to finish the conference in first place. That is a pretty impressive climb for the program from where they were just a few short years ago.

Things Get A Little More Real For The Utah Women This Week

Lynne Roberts and crew will be tipping off what looks to be a very promising 2023-24 campaign this Wednesday after having some fun at Pac-12 Media Day last week.

The Utah women are set to host Colorado State-Pueblo in exhibition at the Huntsman Center on October 18 at 5:00 p.m. MT. There will be no T.V. for this game.

Utah Women Hoping For More In 2023-24

Not too long ago, Lynne Roberts spoke to reporters after Utah women’s basketball’s first open practice of the budding season. Roberts talked about how amazing the season was before, but that her group is hardly satisfied and has been working toward going further than the Sweet 16 this coming year.

“I think it’s the same mantra of- we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but we definitely want to go further than we did,” Roberts said. “You see the circle up on the banner. I know that is step one of the goal and then we go from there, but it’s a long season. They’ve heard it- that we have to bite off a day at a time. I know this is all coaching cliche stuff, but it exists for a reason. That’s our goal. Make it further in the tournament- Elite Eight or further. We know it will be really hard and challenging, but that is what this group is focused on.”

