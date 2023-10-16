On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Florida man arrested for shooting, paralyzing man and almost hitting a sleeping 3-year-old

Oct 16, 2023, 5:05 PM

West Valley City police car...

FILE: (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A shootout between three men left one person paralyzed while a stray bullet almost hit a sleeping 3-year-old early Saturday morning.

Nadiel Alexander Arroyo, 18, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, according to the police affidavit.

After his arrest, Arroyo told investigators that he arrived from Flordia on Friday evening and went to a party at “black candy.”

According to the affidavit, during the party, a woman who was with Arroyo’s group was “jumped, and they were going outside to help/see what happened.”

Arroyo told police exited the club and could not see what was happening due to the crowd. He said he tried to get back inside the club, but the bouncer would not let him.

According to the affidavit, someone from Arroyo’s group told him they were leaving and to get into a blue car. Arroyo said he noticed a red car quickly approaching them after they left the parking lot.

Arroyo told police, “They were stopped at a traffic light when the red car turned and blocked their car, exposing their passenger door… the window rolled down, and a male pointed a gun at him and the occupants in the blue vehicle.”

According to the affidavit, the driver of the blue car attempted to drive away as the red car flipped around. As the red vehicle tried to follow them, it crashed into a light pole on the opposite side of the road.

Arroyo said that two men exited the red car and began shooting at the blue car he was in.

“(Arroyo) stated he grabbed a gun that was lying on the floorboard next to him, pointed it out the window to the sky, and fired 2-3 shots to deter the other males from shooting,” the affidavit stated.

Police say one of the bullets that Arroyo fired stuck a man from the red car, leaving him paralyzed.

According to the affidavit, police are unsure if the paralyzed man was one of the two men who shot at the blue car, as all the occupants refused to speak to police.

During the investigation, police determined that one of Arroyo’s bullets struck through a family’s home, passing through the headboard of a sleeping woman, a man, and their 3-year-old girl.

According to the affidavit, the bullet entered the headboard about a foot above their heads.

Court documents and jail records do not list the other possible suspects involved in this case.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Two teens arrested in connection to fatal Salt Lake shooting

Police say two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

9 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Michael Houck

Two teens hospitalized after being shot in Ogden

Two teens were sent to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night, Ogden police say.

5 days ago

The Utah County Sheriff's Office truck miles out from the scene. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Man shot and killed by deputies after reporting self-inflicted wound

A man was shot and killed by deputies who reported to a call that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a spokesman from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

5 days ago

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

San Francisco police say they shot and killed a person who drove into Chinese consulate

San Francisco police say they shot and killed a driver who crashed into the Chinese consulate.

7 days ago

Shooting scene in West Jordan...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

2 arrested in shooting of 14-year-old boy in West Jordan

Two men have been arrested in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in West Jordan on Tuesday that police say may be gang-related.

12 days ago

Salt Lake Police Vehicle (SLCPD)...

Mary Culbertson

Three arrested in overnight shooting in Westpointe

An overnight shooting took place in Westpointe Park, resulting in one minorly injured in the hospital, and three arrests made by the SLCPD Gang Unit.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Florida man arrested for shooting, paralyzing man and almost hitting a sleeping 3-year-old