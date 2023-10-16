Florida man arrested for shooting, paralyzing man and almost hitting a sleeping 3-year-old

WEST VALLEY CITY — A shootout between three men left one person paralyzed while a stray bullet almost hit a sleeping 3-year-old early Saturday morning.

Nadiel Alexander Arroyo, 18, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, according to the police affidavit.

After his arrest, Arroyo told investigators that he arrived from Flordia on Friday evening and went to a party at “black candy.”

According to the affidavit, during the party, a woman who was with Arroyo’s group was “jumped, and they were going outside to help/see what happened.”

Arroyo told police exited the club and could not see what was happening due to the crowd. He said he tried to get back inside the club, but the bouncer would not let him.

According to the affidavit, someone from Arroyo’s group told him they were leaving and to get into a blue car. Arroyo said he noticed a red car quickly approaching them after they left the parking lot.

Arroyo told police, “They were stopped at a traffic light when the red car turned and blocked their car, exposing their passenger door… the window rolled down, and a male pointed a gun at him and the occupants in the blue vehicle.”

According to the affidavit, the driver of the blue car attempted to drive away as the red car flipped around. As the red vehicle tried to follow them, it crashed into a light pole on the opposite side of the road.

Arroyo said that two men exited the red car and began shooting at the blue car he was in.

“(Arroyo) stated he grabbed a gun that was lying on the floorboard next to him, pointed it out the window to the sky, and fired 2-3 shots to deter the other males from shooting,” the affidavit stated.

Police say one of the bullets that Arroyo fired stuck a man from the red car, leaving him paralyzed.

According to the affidavit, police are unsure if the paralyzed man was one of the two men who shot at the blue car, as all the occupants refused to speak to police.

During the investigation, police determined that one of Arroyo’s bullets struck through a family’s home, passing through the headboard of a sleeping woman, a man, and their 3-year-old girl.

According to the affidavit, the bullet entered the headboard about a foot above their heads.

Court documents and jail records do not list the other possible suspects involved in this case.