Raiders Receive Encouraging News On QB Jimmy Garoppolo's Back Injury

Oct 16, 2023, 4:40 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders received encouraging news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s back injury.

However coach Josh McDaniels said Monday he didn’t know if the quarterback would be healthy enough to play at Chicago on Sunday.

Garoppolo was injured in Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots, and McDaniels said he was examined to see if “there was an internal issue.”

“It seems like we dodged a bullet in that regard, so that’s good news,” McDaniels said. “We’re still doing a couple of things this morning, and we’ll make sure we do all the right things here as we go forward. But the prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been.”

If Garoppolo doesn’t play against the Bears, McDaniels can turn to Brian Hoyer or Aidan O’Connell.

Hoyer, a 15-year veteran, came off the bench Sunday to throw for 102 yards on 6-of-10 passing.

O’Connell is a rookie who was drafted in the fourth round out of Purdue, and started Oct. 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers when Garoppolo missed that game because of a concussion. O’Connell completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, but lost two fumbles, threw an interception and was sacked seven times in the 24-17 loss.

Though the Raiders likely still need to see what they have in O’Connell, McDaniels said the starting quarterback at Chicago will be whoever gives them the best chance to win. Las Vegas is coming off back-to-back victories to get to 3-3 on the season.

“Always,” McDaniels said. “That’s all we’re about now. This isn’t about anything else.”

KSL 5 TV Live

