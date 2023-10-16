On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

LinkedIn is cutting more than 650 jobs

Oct 16, 2023, 5:44 PM

A sign is posted on the exterior of a LinkedIn office on July 26 in San Francisco, California. Link...

A sign is posted on the exterior of a LinkedIn office on July 26 in San Francisco, California. LinkedIn is laying off 668 people. Mandatory Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) — LinkedIn is laying off 668 people across its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams as part of a broader restructuring, the social media platform announced Monday.

In a blog post, the social media site for professionals said it is making changes to its organizational structure and streamlining its decision-making.

“Talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business,” the company said. Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016.

The company is dedicating many of its resources toward artificial intelligence. Recently, LinkedIn announced an AI-assisted candidate discovery for recruiters using the site. And in Microsoft’s most recent earnings report, LinkedIn reported its AI-powered collaborative articles are the fastest-growing traffic driver on the site.

LinkedIn already cut 716 positions in May and shut down its jobs app in mainland China. That decision was made amid shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth, CEO Ryan Roslansky said in a letter to employees.

In the wake of mass layoffs across the tech sector at the end of last year, LinkedIn enjoyed an uptick in users and “record engagement” among its 875 million members at the time, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told analysts in last October’s earnings call.

The company continues to grow financially. LinkedIn also announced in its most recent earnings report that it surpassed $15 billion in revenue for the first time during this fiscal year, and that its membership growth “accelerated” for the eighth quarter in a row.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Unified Police Department...

Mark Jones

Man in custody following a road rage incident

Unified Police say a 23-year-old man is in custody following his alleged involvement in a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

42 minutes ago

Prajit Ravindran looks at scouting photos he took during trips to Southern Utah ahead of the annula...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah man’s broken camera captures spectacular Ring of Fire shot

Tens of thousands of people were looking up to witness the "ring of fire" on Saturday and a Salt Lake photographer got the "perfect shot" after a mishap.

1 hour ago

Utah Olympic skeleton athlete, Akwasi Frimpong is currently training for the 2026 Olympics. It was ...

Dan Rascon

Utah Olympic athlete voices concerns about bobsled move from Italy in 2026

The bobsledding, skeleton, and luge events in the 2026 Winter Olympics will not be held in Italy with all the other games. A Utah athlete training to compete shares his concerns about the change this year.

2 hours ago

West Valley City police car...

Michael Houck

Florida teen arrested for shooting, paralyzing teenager and almost hitting a sleeping 3-year-old

A shootout between three teens left one teenager paralyzed while a stray bullet almost hit a sleeping 3-year-old early Saturday morning.

3 hours ago

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, ...

Sanjay Gupta, CNN

U.S. Surgeon General warns of negative impact social media has on mental health of teens, young adults

The U.S. Surgeon General is once again warning of the impacts of social media on mental health, especially among teens and young adults.

4 hours ago

A barricade of officers approaching a high-risk traffic stop vehicle on I-15 in Cedar City. (Marc W...

Mary Culbertson

I-15 closes in Cedar City during high-risk traffic stop

A police pursuit caused a high-risk traffic stop in Cedar City on Monday, causing an I-15 closure.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

LinkedIn is cutting more than 650 jobs