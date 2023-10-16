On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Extend Condolences To Craig Bolerjack After Death Of Father

Oct 16, 2023, 6:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time this preseason, Utah Jazz play-by-play voice Craig Bolerjack won’t be on the television broadcast.

The longtime team voice missed Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers and will miss Monday’s contest against the New Zealand Breakers after the death of his father, Don Bolerjack.

The Jazz extended condolences for the loss of Bolerjack’s father, as well as his mother who passed away earlier this year.

“Utah Jazz play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack will miss tonight’s preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers due to the passing of his father, Don Bolerjack. His mother, Wanda Bolerjack, passed away in June,” the team wrote.

“Craig wants to thank the Jazz organization, Jazz fans everywhere, and his friends for the kind words and support. Bolerjack will be back in the booth on Thursday night for the Jazz’s final preseason game in Sacramento.”

Prior to Monday’s game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy shared his thoughts on the loss of Bolerjack.

“I just want to start by expressing our condolences to Craig Bolerjack and his family after losing his father this week and his mother earlier this summer,” Hardy said.

“Obviously Boler is a huge part of our family here with the Jazz and there’s a lot of us that are thinking about him and we just want him to know that our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Bolerjack is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster in his 19th season as the play-by-play voice of the Jazz. 

Radio voice David Locke will join Thurl Bailey on the team’s television broadcast while Scott Garrard will work alongside Ron Boone on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Receive Encouraging News On QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Back Injury

Head coach Josh McDaniels said Monday he didn't know if Jimmy Garoppolo would be healthy enough to play at Chicago on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Receive Their Pac-12 Title Rings Before Season Tips Off

Utah women's basketball had a historic run last season that was capped off with their first Pac-12 Title and now they have their rings.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 10 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the 10th week of the high school football season.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Texas Tech Week

The changes to the BYU depth chart heading into a homecoming matchup with Texas Tech.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

With McCae Hillstead’s Potential Return, Who Starts At Quarterback For Utah State?

Utah State may have a quarterback controversy brewing with the improved play of Cooper Legas and the imminent return of McCae Hillstead.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SNL Mentions BYU, Utah Football In Deion Sanders Spoof

Both Utah and BYU Football were mentioned on Saturday Night Live as SNL spoofed Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Jazz Extend Condolences To Craig Bolerjack After Death Of Father