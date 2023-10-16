Jazz Extend Condolences To Craig Bolerjack After Death Of Father

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time this preseason, Utah Jazz play-by-play voice Craig Bolerjack won’t be on the television broadcast.

The longtime team voice missed Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers and will miss Monday’s contest against the New Zealand Breakers after the death of his father, Don Bolerjack.

The Jazz extended condolences for the loss of Bolerjack’s father, as well as his mother who passed away earlier this year.

“Utah Jazz play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack will miss tonight’s preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers due to the passing of his father, Don Bolerjack. His mother, Wanda Bolerjack, passed away in June,” the team wrote.

“Craig wants to thank the Jazz organization, Jazz fans everywhere, and his friends for the kind words and support. Bolerjack will be back in the booth on Thursday night for the Jazz’s final preseason game in Sacramento.”

Utah Jazz play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack will miss tonight’s preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers due to the passing of his father, Don Bolerjack. His mother, Wanda Bolerjack, passed away in June. Craig wants to thank the Jazz organization, Jazz fans… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 16, 2023

Prior to Monday’s game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy shared his thoughts on the loss of Bolerjack.

“I just want to start by expressing our condolences to Craig Bolerjack and his family after losing his father this week and his mother earlier this summer,” Hardy said.

“Obviously Boler is a huge part of our family here with the Jazz and there’s a lot of us that are thinking about him and we just want him to know that our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Bolerjack is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster in his 19th season as the play-by-play voice of the Jazz.

Radio voice David Locke will join Thurl Bailey on the team’s television broadcast while Scott Garrard will work alongside Ron Boone on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops