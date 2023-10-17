On the Site:
CRIME

Man in custody following a road rage incident

Oct 16, 2023, 7:24 PM | Updated: 7:47 pm

Unified Police Department...

Unified Police Department

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — Unified Police say a 23-year-old man is in custody following his alleged involvement in a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident started near Northwest Avenue in the area of 5400 South and 5200 West where the suspect and a 24-year-old victim had a verbal exchange. The victim told police the suspect was driving recklessly. The suspect then got in front of him and break checked him. Police say the suspect then pulled up next to the victim and fired shots at him.

Police say the victim was hit in the bill of his ballcap and was not injured.

 

 

Man in custody following a road rage incident