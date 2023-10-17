On the Site:
Police: Pedestrian hit in Vineyard

Oct 16, 2023, 8:08 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


VINEYARD, Utah County — A pedestrian was hit in near Vineyard Elementary School, but the condition of the person the age of the person and details about the circumstances will not be released by Orem Police Department Monday night.

Police said “Major Accident Investigators” are at the location where the pedestrian was struck by a car at 400 South Vineyard Road. Police requested that drivers to avoid the area.

Across the street from the elementary school is a sports complex with five baseball fields.

