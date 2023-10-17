Police: Pedestrian hit in Vineyard

VINEYARD, Utah County — A pedestrian was hit in near Vineyard Elementary School, but the condition of the person the age of the person and details about the circumstances will not be released by Orem Police Department Monday night.

Police said “Major Accident Investigators” are at the location where the pedestrian was struck by a car at 400 South Vineyard Road. Police requested that drivers to avoid the area.

Across the street from the elementary school is a sports complex with five baseball fields.