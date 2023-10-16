On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George Finds John Collins For Alley-Oop

Oct 16, 2023, 8:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – New Utah Jazz men Keyonte George and John Collins connected on a pretty preseason alley-oop against the New Zealand Breakers.

With the Jazz leading 36-14 early in the second quarter, George came off a high screen and threw the lob to Collins who finished with the one-handed slam.

Collins has been the frequent recipient of alley-oop passes from the Jazz early in the preseason, catching two in transition from teammate Collin Sexton already this year.

The dunk gave Collins his fourth point of the night as the Jazz easily pulled away from the Breakers.

Jazz Face New Zealand Breakers

The Jazz are facing the New Zealand Breakers in the fourth game of their five-game preseason schedule.

New Zealand represents the last opponent the Jazz will host at home during the preseason before they travel to face the Sacramento Kings on October 19.

The Jazz opened the preseason with a win in Hawaii over the Los Angeles Clippers. Led by Kris Dunn who scored 15 points on 7-7 shooting as the Jazz outscored LA 58-46 in the second half.

The two teams then traveled to Seattle where the Clippers escaped with a 103-98 victory. Guard Talen Horton-Tucker scored 24 points on 9-18 shooting to go with seven assists and four rebounds.

On Saturday, the Jazz downed the Portland Trail Blazers 138-133 in their preseason home opener.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 26 points on 9-12 shooting, while rookie Keyonte George scored 17 off the bench.

The Trail Blazers downed the Breakers 106-66 on October 10.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Midseason Superlatives: MVPs, Areas To Improve

Assessing the BYU football team at the midway point of its first Big 12 season.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Extend Condolences To Craig Bolerjack After Death Of Father

Utah Jazz play-by-play voice Craig Bolerjack won't be on the television broadcast against New Zealand after the death of his father.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Receive Encouraging News On QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Back Injury

Head coach Josh McDaniels said Monday he didn't know if Jimmy Garoppolo would be healthy enough to play at Chicago on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Receive Their Pac-12 Title Rings Before Season Tips Off

Utah women's basketball had a historic run last season that was capped off with their first Pac-12 Title and now they have their rings.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 10 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the 10th week of the high school football season.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Texas Tech Week

The changes to the BYU depth chart heading into a homecoming matchup with Texas Tech.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Keyonte George Finds John Collins For Alley-Oop