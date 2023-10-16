Keyonte George Finds John Collins For Alley-Oop

SALT LAKE CITY – New Utah Jazz men Keyonte George and John Collins connected on a pretty preseason alley-oop against the New Zealand Breakers.

With the Jazz leading 36-14 early in the second quarter, George came off a high screen and threw the lob to Collins who finished with the one-handed slam.

Collins has been the frequent recipient of alley-oop passes from the Jazz early in the preseason, catching two in transition from teammate Collin Sexton already this year.

The dunk gave Collins his fourth point of the night as the Jazz easily pulled away from the Breakers.

Jazz Face New Zealand Breakers

The Jazz are facing the New Zealand Breakers in the fourth game of their five-game preseason schedule.

New Zealand represents the last opponent the Jazz will host at home during the preseason before they travel to face the Sacramento Kings on October 19.

The Jazz opened the preseason with a win in Hawaii over the Los Angeles Clippers. Led by Kris Dunn who scored 15 points on 7-7 shooting as the Jazz outscored LA 58-46 in the second half.

The two teams then traveled to Seattle where the Clippers escaped with a 103-98 victory. Guard Talen Horton-Tucker scored 24 points on 9-18 shooting to go with seven assists and four rebounds.

What was John Collins doing well when he averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game in Atlanta? I asked him, and can the @utahjazz replicate that production, without replicating that offense?#takenote https://t.co/iBy6hmvp5J — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 13, 2023

On Saturday, the Jazz downed the Portland Trail Blazers 138-133 in their preseason home opener.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 26 points on 9-12 shooting, while rookie Keyonte George scored 17 off the bench.

The Trail Blazers downed the Breakers 106-66 on October 10.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops