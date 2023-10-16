BYU Basketball Teams Ready To Take Part In Big 12 Media Days

On the Site:
Oct 16, 2023, 10:07 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – BYU basketball teams for the men’s and women’s squads will participate in Media Days with the Big 12 Conference for the first time.

Instead of Las Vegas with the WCC, BYU is out in the Midwest at the T-Mobile Center to talk hoops in the toughest conference in America on the men’s side. And one of the rising conferences for women’s basketball.

Amber Whiting’s BYU squad will be up first on Tuesday

Amber Whiting and the BYU women’s basketball team will make the media rounds first on Tuesday. Players Lauren Gustin, Nani Falatea, and Kaylee Smiler will join the second-year head coach for BYU.

Gustin was the nation’s leading rebounder a season ago. She earned preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition entering the season.

BYU’s women’s team is picked to finish 11th in the preseason coaches poll.

BYU basketball takes the stage to close out the event

On the men’s side, Mark Pope and BYU will take the stage on Wednesday. Pope, who is already entering his fifth year overseeing the program, will be joined by Dallin Hall, Fousseyni Traore, and Spencer Johnson.

The BYU men were picked to finish 13th in the coaches poll.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will open the Media Days with a State of the Conference address at 7:30 a.m. (MT). on Tuesday.

KSL Sports will have coverage throughout both days of the Media Days. Follow along on the KSL Sports app, tune in on KSL 5 TV, or listen on the KSL Sports Zone or KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

