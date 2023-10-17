On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Oct 17, 2023, 11:11 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander...

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China’s bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad.

The two countries have forged an informal alliance against the United States and other democratic nations that is now complicated by the Israel-Hamas war. China has sought to balance its ties with Israel against its relations with Iran and Syria, two countries that are strongly backed by Russia and with which China has forged ties for economic reasons as well as to challenge Washington’s influence in the Middle East.

Putin’s plane was met by an honor guard as the Russian leader began his visit that is also a show of support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s signature “Belt and Road” initiative to build infrastructure and expand China’s overseas influence.

North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport

In an interview to Chinese state media, Putin praised the massive but loosely linked BRI projects.

“Yes, we see that some people consider it an attempt by the People’s Republic of China to put someone under its thumb, but we see otherwise. We just see a desire for cooperation,” he told state broadcaster CCTV, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin on Monday.

Putin will be among the highest-profile guests at a gathering marking the 10th anniversary of Xi’s announcement of the BRI project, which has laden countries such as Zambia and Sri Lanka with heavy debt from contracts with Chinese companies to build roads, airports and other public works they could not otherwise afford. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has praised the Chinese policy as bringing development to neglected areas.

The gathering has also given Putin an opportunity to meet with other global leaders who have criticized the Western approach to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country is a member of the European Union as well as NATO, Putin said the countries have maintained good ties despite recent tensions.

“It causes satisfaction that we have managed to preserve and develop relations with many European countries, including Hungary,” Putin said at the start of the talks with Orban.

Orban, who has repeatedly criticized Western sanctions against Russia, noted that his country has remained eager to maintain ties with Russia.

“Hungary never wanted to confront Russia. Hungary always has been eager to expand contacts,” Orban told Putin. Hungary has continued to pursue contacts with Russia in the nuclear power and gas energy fields despite EU sanctions.

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin’s plane crash, Putin says

Asked by reporters Friday about his visit, Putin said it would encompass talks on Belt and Road-related projects, which he said Moscow wants to link with efforts by an economic alliance of former Soviet Union nations mostly located in Central Asia to “achieve common development goals.”

He also downplayed the impact of China’s economic influence in a region that Russia has long considered its backyard and where it has worked to maintain political and military clout.

“We don’t have any contradictions here, on the contrary, there is a certain synergy,” Putin said.

Putin said he and Xi would also discuss growing economic ties between Moscow and Beijing in energy, high-tech and financial industries. China has also grown in importance as an export destination for Russia.

Chinese zoo denies its sun bears are people in costume

Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that from China’s view, “Russia is a safe neighbor that is friendly, that is a source of cheap raw materials, that’s a support for Chinese initiatives on the global stage and that’s also a source of military technologies, some of those that China doesn’t have.”

“For Russia, China is its lifeline, economic lifeline in its brutal repression against Ukraine,” Gabuev told The Associated Press.

“It’s the major market for Russian commodities, it’s a country that provides its currency and payment system to settle Russia’s trade with the outside world — with China itself, but also with many other countries, and is also the major source of sophisticated technological imports, including dual-use goods that go into the Russian military machine.”

Gabuev said that while Moscow and Beijing will be unlikely to forge a full-fledged military alliance, their defense cooperation will grow.

“Both countries are self-sufficient in terms of security and they benefit from partnering, but neither really requires a security guarantee from the other. And they preach strategic autonomy,” he said.

“There will be no military alliance, but there will be closer military cooperation, more interoperability, more cooperation on projecting force together, including in places like the Arctic and more joint effort to develop a missile defense that makes the U.S. nuclear planning and planning of the U.S. and its allies in Asia and in Europe more complicated,” he added.

The Chinese and Soviets were Cold War rivals for influence among left-leaning states, but China and Russia have since partnered in the economic, military and diplomatic spheres.

Just weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, Putin met with Xi in Beijing and the sides signed an agreement pledging a “no-limits” relationship. Beijing’s attempts to present itself as a neutral peace broker in Russia’s war on Ukraine have been widely dismissed by the international community.

Xi visited Moscow in March as part of a flurry of exchanges between the countries. China has condemned international sanctions imposed on Russia, but hasn’t directly addressed an arrest warrant issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court on charges of alleged involvement in the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

Associated Press writer Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

An early version of an Army Tactical Missile System is tested Dec. 14, 2021, at White Sands Missile...

Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann, CNN

U.S. has provided Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, sources say

The United States secretly provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles in recent days, according to multiple U.S. officials, providing Ukraine with a significant new capability that could allow its forces to hit new Russian targets that were previously out of reach.

1 hour ago

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during ...

Najib Jobain, Samya Kullab and Ravi Nessman

Israel bombs Gaza region where civilians were told to seek refuge, as mediators try to unlock aid

Israel has bombed areas of southern Gaza where it had told Palestinians to flee to ahead of an expected invasion, killing dozens of people.

7 hours ago

Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love of Team United States slide during the 2-women Bobsleigh heats on...

Associated Press

Sliding sports at 2026 Olympics won’t take place in Italy after building funds cut

Bobsled, skeleton and luge events will not be held in Italy during the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics because the local government no longer wants to help fund it.

1 day ago

Palestinian citizens inspect their home destroyed during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip o...

Najib Jobain, Samya Kullab and Joseph Krauss

Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms

More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.

1 day ago

Members of the Jewish Federation of Utah at the state capitol to morn those who were killed. (KSL T...

Shelby Lofton, Kelsey Montero, and Michael Houck

Utah Israel community hosts vigil for victims of Be’eri massacre at state capitol

Local Israelis and community members lighted candles in memory of the more than 100 Israeli citizens killed at what is being called Israel's "ground zero."

2 days ago

Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a w...

Associated Press

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

Multiple attractions in Paris were evacuated after various bomb threats on Saturday. A Louvre official said the evacuations were tied to the government's decision to put the country on emergency threat alert after a fatal stabbing in a school by a suspected extremist.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict