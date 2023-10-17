Brett Yormark Reveals Target Date For 16-Team Big 12 Football Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has a target date in mind for the first football schedule with a 16-team league.

Yormark spoke to reporters to tip-off Big 12 basketball media days. But he also brought up his plans for the future of the football schedule as a 16-team league in 2024.

Next year, the Big 12 will lose Texas and Oklahoma as they go to the SEC. But they will be gaining four new members from the Pac-12 when Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah all join on August 2, 2024.

After his initial podium comments, Yormark answered a few questions from KSL Sports. One of which was if he was planning to release the football schedule for 2024 in January again as they did for the 2023 slate.

Yormark replied, “Hopefully earlier than January. … sometime late November, December. Yeah, that sounds right.”

During his opening press conference to the media, Yormark did discuss football scheduling.

“Our football scheduling has been guided by a few key parameters, geography, competitive balance, historic matchups, and rivalries. More details will be released in the coming weeks when it comes to our football schedule.”

The 2024 Big 12 football schedule will be the last under the league’s current media rights agreement. Big 12’s new media rights go into effect beginning in 2025.

Big 12 Conference members beginning in 2024

Arizona Wildcats (2024 year joined the Big 12)

Arizona State Sun Devils (2024)

Baylor Bears (1996)

BYU Cougars (2023)

UCF Knights (2023)

Cincinnati Bearcats (2023)

Colorado Buffaloes (1996-2010; 2024)

Houston Cougars (2023)

Iowa State Cyclones (1996)

Kansas Jayhawks (1996)

Kansas State Wildcats (1996)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1996)

TCU Horned Frogs (2012)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (1996)

Utah Utes (2024)

West Virginia Mountaineers (2012)

