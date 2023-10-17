On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Basketball Has Plan For Future Scheduling Models

Oct 17, 2023, 9:28 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Big 12 basketball will experience a change after the 2023-24 season.

Next year, the toughest league in America will move from a 14-team conference to a 16-team iteration.

The Big 12 will lose Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. But they are adding four Pac-12 programs: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

For this year’s conference schedule, both the men and women will play an 18-game schedule. That’s nothing different than were doing before when they had a round-robin schedule with a 10-team league.

But the 16-team league will see an uptick in the amount of games for men’s basketball.

Brett Yormark announced at Big 12 Basketball Media Days that the plan beginning in the 2024-25 season is to play a 20-game schedule next year.

Why Big 12 women’s basketball will stay at 18 games

Big 12 women’s basketball will continue to play 18 games.

RELATED STORIES

“It is looking like a 20-game conference schedule for me and 18 for women is in our future,” said Yormark.

Yormark notes the Big 12 women’s coaches selected the difference in schedules.

“Ultimately, it’s what the coaches were looking to do,” Yormark said. “As far as 18, you’re going to play three schools twice, 12 once, and there will be a bye week. That’s kind of where they settled. And the men decided a 20-game schedule.”

Geography is a “major priority” for Big 12 basketball

How those schedules are comprised in basketball will be interesting to watch.

Yormark points out, “Given recent expansion, scheduling and travel are major priority for us at the conference.”

Arizona State President Michael Crow pointed out in August that he wanted to see regional matchups as the Sun Devils move into the league. A western wing of the league could consist of Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, and Utah.

There’s definitely a new era for the toughest league in America.

Big 12 Conference members beginning in 2024

  • Arizona Wildcats (2024 year joined the Big 12)
  • Arizona State Sun Devils (2024)
  • Baylor Bears (1996)
  • BYU Cougars (2023)
  • UCF Knights (2023)
  • Cincinnati Bearcats (2023)
  • Colorado Buffaloes (1996-2010; 2024)
  • Houston Cougars (2023)
  • Iowa State Cyclones (1996)
  • Kansas Jayhawks (1996)
  • Kansas State Wildcats (1996)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys (1996)
  • TCU Horned Frogs (2012)
  • Texas Tech Red Raiders (1996)
  • Utah Utes (2024)
  • West Virginia Mountaineers (2012)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #5 Donovan Mitchell

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached the top 10. Coming in at number five is guard Donovan Mitchell.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Sits At Fifth In Preseason AP Poll

The Utah Utes women's basketball team was picked to be one of the five best teams in college basketball in the preseason AP Poll.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Moment Of The Week: Springville Red Devils

The KSL Sports Rewind team highlighted the Springville Red Devils as their Moment of the Week after their big win on the road.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Safety Sione Vaki Named Paul Hornung Player Of Week

After a dominant game on both offense and defense, Utah safety Sione Vaki was named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Cole Bishop Will Miss First Half Of USC Game

Utah safety Cole Bishop was called for targeting during the last half against Cal and will now miss the first half of the game against USC.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brett Yormark Shares His Impressions Of Game Day Experience At BYU

The Big 12 Commissioner weighed in on his time visiting a BYU football game.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Big 12 Basketball Has Plan For Future Scheduling Models