Brett Yormark Shares His Impressions Of Game Day Experience At BYU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The BYU Cougars love hosting visitors. Recently, they hosted the Big 12’s second-year Commissioner Brett Yormark.

During Yormark’s time as the Big 12’s headman, he added four Pac-12 schools to the conference and events such as Big 12 Pro Day and Big 12 Mexico to the league’s profile.

Brett Yormark opening the Big 12 Basketball Media Days.#Big12Tipoff pic.twitter.com/PzLuTQGrbb — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 17, 2023

Amidst his busy schedule since August 1, 2022, Yormark has visited BYU Cougars sporting events twice for football games.

The first was the home football game against Baylor, an epic 26-23 double-overtime win for the Cougars that Yormark probably loved for the huge television rating it delivered in that late fourth window.

Yormark’s most recent visit was last month.

The Commissioner was in Provo to witness the first Big 12 home game for BYU football against Cincinnati.

A former executive for Jay-Z with ROC Nation, Yormark is high on entertainment and branding. He wants his member programs in the conference to deliver experiences for fans who come through the gates at Big 12 events.

That’s why at Big 12 championship events, he’s rolled out “Big 12 Eats” to enhance the experience while also helping the league’s bottom line in revenue.

Brett Yormark on experience at BYU Cougars event: “A lot of pageantry”

KSL Sports asked Yormark at Big 12 Basketball Media Day what his impressions were of the gameday atmosphere at BYU.

The Commissioner was impressed.

“Fantastic. It was great. A lot of pageantry, a lot of emotion from the fans,” Yormark said. “I went to all the schools at their first Big 12 home game, so it was built up. But BYU was fantastic and the fans were ready for the moment. It was my second time at BYU, so I had some prior exposure. But they do a great job there.”

Big 12 Homecoming this week in Provo

This week, the Big 12 Conference will be in Provo as part of Big 12 Homecoming. The conference is bringing Sports Illustrated swimsuit models to host a women’s empowerment event at the Marriott Center on Thursday.

On Saturday, for the home football game against Texas Tech, the Big 12 plans to elevate the gameday experience with a pregame performance from local DJ Ricky Barrera.

Yormark told reporters on Tuesday at Big 12 Basketball Media Days that he plans to attend basketball venues throughout the year for various games.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

