Utah’s Cole Bishop Will Miss First Half Of USC Game

SALT LAKE CITY – During the last half of Utah’s game with Cal on Saturday, Utah’s star safety Cole Bishop was called for targeting meaning he will have to miss the first half of the Utes’ game against USC this week.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with the crowd, were not particularly happy about the call which drew a lot of debate after the game. Was it really targeting?

The Utes immediately put forth an appeal of the call, but Whittingham revealed on Monday that it was denied and Nate Ritchie will be filling in for the first half.

Kyle Whittingham On Cole Bishop’s Targeting Appeal Being Denied

Whittingham said in his Monday press conference that he’s still confused about why Bishop’s play was determined to be targeting, but there is nothing Utah can do about it now except move forward.

“It got denied,” Whittingham said. “I don’t want to whine about it, but it was- I still don’t see how it’s called and how it got denied. It’s baffling, but there is nothing we can do about it so moving forward.”

What Constitutes Targeting By Rule?

Launching- aka leaving your feet.

A crouching + an upward/forward thrust with forcible contact at the head or neck area.

Leading with helmet, shoulder, forearm, fist, hand or elbow with forcible contact to the head/neck area.

Lowering the head and initiating forcible contact with the crown of the helmet.

If you haven’t seen the hit you can check it out below.

@BudElliott3 thoughts on this targeting call that was confirmed and will keep Cole Bishop out of the first half against USC? pic.twitter.com/sY9efd4D1A — 801 Sports (@801sportsbeat1) October 15, 2023

Tell us what you think in the comments below. Was Cole Bishop’s hit last Saturday targeting or not?

