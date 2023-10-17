On the Site:
Utah’s Cole Bishop Will Miss First Half Of USC Game

Oct 17, 2023, 10:26 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – During the last half of Utah’s game with Cal on Saturday, Utah’s star safety Cole Bishop was called for targeting meaning he will have to miss the first half of the Utes’ game against USC this week.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with the crowd, were not particularly happy about the call which drew a lot of debate after the game. Was it really targeting?

The Utes immediately put forth an appeal of the call, but Whittingham revealed on Monday that it was denied and Nate Ritchie will be filling in for the first half.

Kyle Whittingham On Cole Bishop’s Targeting Appeal Being Denied

Whittingham said in his Monday press conference that he’s still confused about why Bishop’s play was determined to be targeting, but there is nothing Utah can do about it now except move forward.

“It got denied,” Whittingham said. “I don’t want to whine about it, but it was- I still don’t see how it’s called and how it got denied. It’s baffling, but there is nothing we can do about it so moving forward.”

What Constitutes Targeting By Rule?

  • Launching- aka leaving your feet.
  • A crouching + an upward/forward thrust with forcible contact at the head or neck area.
  • Leading with helmet, shoulder, forearm, fist, hand or elbow with forcible contact to the head/neck area.
  • Lowering the head and initiating forcible contact with the crown of the helmet.

If you haven’t seen the hit you can check it out below.

Tell us what you think in the comments below. Was Cole Bishop’s hit last Saturday targeting or not?

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

