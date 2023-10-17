Utah Women’s Basketball Sits At Fifth In Preseason AP Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes women’s basketball team was picked to be one of the five best teams in college basketball in the preseason AP Poll.

LSU, UConn, Iowa, and UCLA are the only schools ranked above Utah.

The first women’s college basketball AP top 10 of the season is HERE 👀 1. LSU

2. UConn

3. Iowa

4. UCLA

5. Utah

6. South Carolina

7. Ohio State

8. Virginia Tech

9. Indiana

10. Notre Dame — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2023

The Lady Utes ended the 2022-23 season as the 8th team in the AP Poll.

Coming off of a Pac-12 title and a Sweet 16 appearance, the Utes look to improve and make even more noise in 2024.

Utah lost to the eventual champion LSU Tigers in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Utah begins its season against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on November 6.

Utah Women’s Basketball Receive Pac-12 Title Rings Before Season

Utah women’s basketball had a historic run in the 2022-23 season that was capped off with their first-ever Pac-12 Title and now they have the hardware to show for it.

It took a few months, but the Utes finally got their rings just in time to start their 2023-24 season. Needless to say, there were some happy faces about it too.

Recently, Utah women’s basketball was voted by Pac-12 media and coaches as the preseason favorite to finish the conference in first place. That is a pretty impressive climb for the program from where they were just a few short years ago.



Lynne Roberts and crew will be tipping off what looks to be a very promising 2023-24 campaign this Wednesday after having some fun at Pac-12 Media Day last week.

The Utah women are set to host Colorado State-Pueblo in an exhibition match at the Huntsman Center on October 18 at 5:00 p.m. MT. There will be no T.V. for the game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.