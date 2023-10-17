On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Candy Corn most popular Halloween candy for Utahns in 2023

Oct 17, 2023, 12:10 PM

Candy Corns...

Candy Corns

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is fast approaching, and while for some people the holiday may center around ghosts, ghouls, and haunts, kids will remind you it really centers around candy.

Love it or hate it, Candystore.com announced candy corn as the most popular candy in Utah for Halloween in 2023.

Utah’s neighbors to the north in Idaho favored Snickers, and down south in Arizona, they favored Hershey’s Kisses. Colorado’s most popular candy was Milky Way and Nevada’s favorite was Mini Hershey Bars.

Based on candy purchases made in bulk, Utah favors candy corn the most, followed by Tootsie Pops, and in third place, M&M’s.

Nationally, Reese’s Cups took the crown of the most popular Halloween candy.

Reese’s Cups are followed closely behind by M&M’s.

Then Hot Tamales makes a surprising presence at number three followed by skittles and then sour patch kids.

Starbursts came in sixth, Hershey’s kisses came in seventh, and Utah’s favorite, Candy Corns, came in at eighth.

Hershey made the list twice with Hershey Mini Bars at number nine, and tenth is Snickers.

