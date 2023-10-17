On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

SLC seeks public feedback on Main Street vision plans

Oct 17, 2023, 12:46 PM | Updated: 3:13 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office released a statement asking for public feedback for their plans for Salt Lake City’s Main Street, describing its vision as “a people-oriented, worldwide destination.”

The design is in its conceptual stages, including ideas and inspiration for the space, but not a landscape view of what it would look like yet.

Inspired by plans created by Utah legislatures in 1962, it revolves around the idea of closing Main Street 18 hours per day, from South Temple to 400 South preventing any transportation, other than foot traffic, from entering the area.

The Plan

The project overview includes many details of spaces similar to the vision. In addition to seating areas, the plans include beer gardens, outdoor workspaces and cafés, public art elements, play spaces, and stage spaces.

The plans include a section of gardens and planting areas, where it lists “urban garden spaces,” “stormwater gardens,” and a “water and light feature.”

Winter is also addressed, and solutions involve winter games, heat and shelter, seasonal art, lighting, and a “holiday market.”

“Our vision for Main Street is about creating a walkable destination that brings people together, whether they connect over dinner and drinks, meet up for a concert, or go for a family outing,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “This will further the success we’ve seen in Downtown Salt Lake City and set us up for strong long-term economic health.”

Possible Questions and Concerns

The site outlines some of the hurdles the plan will need to address in order to successfully complete, including unoccupied storefronts, unused public spaces and periods of inactivity on the street during the week.

It also addresses frequently asked questions, including concerns of the lack of vehicles impacting business traffic, and what the expected growth will look like.

Tell the Project Team

Feedback can be sent through an online survey which will be open until Oct. 31, and is the second round of public engagement the city has asked for. After this round of feedback, the project team is expected to provide project updates on what they say is the final concept.

