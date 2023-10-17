On the Site:
Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #5 Donovan Mitchell

Oct 17, 2023, 11:40 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached the top 10. Coming in at number five is current NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by the fans and media.

Here’s a look at Donovan Mitchell’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 5 – Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell wasted little time becoming one of the Jazz all-time best players, averaging 20.5 points per game as a rookie, leading the team to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs, and finishing as the runner-up in the Rookie of the Year race.

More importantly, Mitchell quickly allowed fans to forget about Gordon Hayward who shunned the team in free agency for the Boston Celtics, leaving Utah just days after the Jazz drafted their future All-Star guard.

In five seasons with the Jazz, “Spida” averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds while the team never failed to qualify for the postseason.

 

The guard was named to three All-Star teams as a member of the Jazz, won the Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie, and became an important voice within the community.

Mitchell’s charitable work during his time in Utah was astounding, including his eye-opening $12 million donation to the Greenwich Country Day School.

The All-Star guard also showed his charitable nature in Utah when he committed to helping local students continue to get lunches free of charge while they were out of class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell was named the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the 2020 offseason because of his numerous charitable donations during his time in Utah.

Over time, the guard’s relationship with fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert grew contentious, mixed with the team’s repeated early playoff exits led the Jazz to trade Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers just as he was entering his prime.

But in just five short years, Mitchell ranks among the Jazz top 10 all-time leaders in field goals (eighth), three-pointers (second), points (eighth), points per game (fourth), minutes per game (ninth), assists per game (eighth), and steals per game.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

